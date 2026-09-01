Iliman Ndiaye: £65m Man City signing aims dig at Tottenham, Arsenal as Deadline Day transfer is confirmed

Manchester City have announced the signing of Iliman Ndiaye from Everton on Transfer Deadline Day.

The 26-year-old attacker has put pen to paper on a five-year contract and moves to the Etihad Stadium in a deal believed to be worth £60m plus £5m in add-ons.

Ndiaye was an in-demand Premier League star heading into the final few days of the summer transfer window, with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also said to have been keen to sign the Senegal international.

Spurs allegedly had a deal agreed and a medical booked for Ndiaye, before Man City swooped back into the race to hijack their deal and agree terms with both Everton and the player, whose preference was to join Enzo Maresca’s side.

Ndiaye has since aimed a slight dig at both Spurs and Arsenal, claiming that it was an "easy decision" to move to the Etihad and "there was nothing else that I wanted other than joining Manchester City."

Speaking to the club’s official website following confirmation of his transfer, Ndiaye said: “It’s easy to make the decision about whether you want to be at Manchester City or not.

“You can see the recent history; you want to be part of that project. They talked to me about where we could go, what we could achieve with me in the team, and I was interested from the beginning.

“There was nothing else that I wanted other than joining Manchester City.

Man City's Ndiaye determined to grab "chance of a lifetime" with both hands

The show starts now. pic.twitter.com/rIURHvl1CZ — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2026

“Obviously, you want to be part of this new project. I’ve seen recently what they’ve been doing, and I feel like I will fit right in it.

“I’m super excited to start. It’s an unbelievable moment. I’ve worked so hard to get to this point and I’m super excited and really grateful for this opportunity.”

Ndiaye added: “I’ve worked my whole life for an opportunity like this. City are one of the best clubs in the world and I’ve seen them win everything as I’ve grown up.

“To be able to write my own chapter in a story that special is the chance of a lifetime and I’m determined to grab it with both hands.

“It’s not always been easy in my career, but I always had the belief that I could play for a team challenging for the biggest prizes and now I’m here. It feels so good.

“I love to play with the ball on the floor in an attacking team that wants to score as many goals as possible. That’s why I know this is the perfect fit.

“City fans can rest assured that I will give my all to bring more success to this incredible club.”

'No doubt City fans will get a thrill seeing Ndiaye in action'

Director of Football Hugo Viana added: “Iliman is a very talented footballer. He’s had to work incredibly hard to reach this level and in my first conversation with him it was immediately obvious how grounded he is and the determination he has to be the best player he can be.

“I’ve no doubt City fans will get a thrill seeing him in action for us. We know this club develops players. We make a commitment to every single player we sign that we will make them better footballers.

“I am really excited to see the level Iliman can reach in the years ahead because I know for sure working with Enzo and his staff is going ensure he becomes a top-class Premier League player.”

Ndiaye leaves Everton after making 74 appearances for the club across all competitions over a two-year period, scoring 17 goals and registering four assists.

Fernandez set to join Ndiaye at Man City on Deadline Day

The versatile attacker, who is comfortable operating on either flank or as a centre-forward, previously represented Marseille and Sheffield United, while he also had a brief loan spell at non-league Greater Manchester-based outfit Hyde United in 2020.

Ndiaye is now ready to make the next step in his career at Man City, who have also integrated new signings Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Allan and Geronimo Rulli into Maresca's first-team squad.

Man City's transfer business is not done yet, though, as they are close to finalising a joint British-record £125m deal for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Ndiaye - and Fernandez if he is signed in time - could make their Man City debuts on Saturday when the Citizens welcome Coventry City to the Etihad in the Premier League.