Chelsea have reportedly entered the final stages of negotiations with Manchester City over the sale of Enzo Fernandez.

The 25-year-old is a high-profile potential departure from the Blues, who have started the 2026-27 Premier League campaign in excellent fashion, recording consecutive wins over Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion.

In response to Man City's interest in Fernandez, Chelsea are scouring the market for adequate midfield replacements, with Monaco supposedly knocking back an offer for star player Lamine Camara.

A prominent member of France's squad at the 2026 World Cup, Manu Kone is also of interest to the Stamford Bridge side, however, current club Roma are hoping to retain the talents of the enforcer.

Due to injuries and transfer speculation, Chelsea were forced to field a midfield duo of Romeo Lavia and Malo Gusto during their most recent Premier League fixture against Brighton on Sunday.

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Chelsea, Man City nearing Fernandez agreement?

According to BBC Sport, Enzo Maresca's Manchester City remain in the hunt for Chelsea and Argentina hero Fernandez on transfer deadline day, with the Citizens aiming to bolster their midfield options.

The report claims that the two Premier League foes have entered the final stages of negotiations regarding a deal for the 25-year-old, who has played just 25 minutes in the top flight so far this term.

It it believed that Man City are willing to meet Chelsea's £120m valuation of Fernandez, which is understood to be the minimum amount expected by the Blues for the services of their star midfielder.

That being said, there could still be complications in the Citizens completing a deal, with Chelsea insisting that they need to secure a replacement before allowing Fernandez his proposed Etihad Stadium switch.

As a result, Maresca realistically need the Blues to conclude a deal for either Monaco's Camara or Roma midfielder Kone before they can hope of bringing the Argentine to the blue side of Manchester.

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Fernandez's interesting summer

Fernandez has experienced an interesting summer, missing out on a second World Cup title with Argentina after deservedly losing to Spain in the 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The 25-year-old is barely a fans' favourite across Premier League stadia following his antics for the South Americans against England in the semi-finals of the same tournament.

Whilst immensely talented, the midfielder has clear flaws and Chelsea would survive without the former Benfica man.