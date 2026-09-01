Aston Villa now rivalling Man City in race to sign 'standout' attacking sensation on deadline day

Aston Villa have joined Manchester City in the race for Boca Juniors youngster Leonel Flores on deadline day.

The 19-year-old has quickly gone from promising prospect to a regular starter in Argentina, attracting growing Premier League interest.

However, Villa are not currently expected to make a formal move for Flores, despite his affordable valuation.

Aston Villa join Leonel Flores transfer race

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Villa have added Flores to their list of attacking targets, according to reports in Argentina (via Sport Witness), with the teenager now one of Boca's 'standout' performers.

The young forward has forced his way into Rodolfo Arruabarrena's starting XI after making just three senior appearances when previous reports of interest from City and Brighton & Hove Albion emerged.

Villa have not made an offer, and sources close to Boca do not expect that to change this year, given the time left remaining in the summer window. However, a quick and convincing proposal could potentially force the Argentine club into considering his sale.

Flores has a contract until December 2029 and a reported release clause of around €13 million (£11.5 million), making him an intriguing low-cost option for clubs looking to secure emerging talent before his value rises further.

Who is Aston Villa and Man City target Leonel Flores?

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Flores is a versatile forward capable of playing across all three attacking positions or as a second striker.

He joined Boca's academy at just seven years old and impressed heavily for their reserves in 2025, scoring eight goals in the Argentina Reserves First Division.

The 19-year-old has since stepped up to senior football and now has two goals in 11 appearances.

That progress is why clubs are starting to take him seriously.

Flores is no longer simply an exciting, up-and-coming academy talent, as he is beginning to make a genuine impact at one of South America's biggest clubs.

For Villa, his versatility and relatively low release clause make him an attractive long-term investment, although there is little indication they will move before the deadline.