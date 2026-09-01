Arsenal transfer news: Gunners confirm attacking departure - but it is not Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Jesus has joined Spanish giants Barcelona on a permanent deal on deadline day.

The 29-year-old emerged as a surprise transfer target for Barca, who were in the market for a new centre forward following the departure of Polish legend Robert Lewandowski at the end of last season.

Focusing on further outgoings at the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta's side are seemingly set to sanction a German move for youngster Ethan Nwaneri, with the forward close to joining Borussia Dortmund on loan.

Without the talents of either Jesus or Nwaneri, Arsenal have started their Premier League title defence excellently, recording back-to-back wins over Coventry City and Aston Villa without conceding a goal.

Despite not performing at their absolute best last time out, the North Londoners got the job done and secured three points at Villa Park, where a Bukayo Saka effort was enough to defeat Aston Villa.

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Arsenal striker Jesus completes Barcelona move

On Tuesday afternoon (September 1), Arsenal confirmed the departure of attacker Jesus after four years in North London, where he helped Arteta's troops lift their first Premier League crown in over two decades.

A statement released onto Arsenal's official website reads: "Gabriel Jesus has joined Barcelona on a permanent transfer."

"The 29-year-old joined us from Manchester City in July 2022 and made 123 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 32 goals. The Brazil international forward made 27 appearances across all competitions during our Premier League-winning campaign, having missed the majority of the 2024-25 season after suffering an ACL injury in January 2025.

"Before that injury, Gabby had been in excellent form, scoring a hat-trick against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup before finding the net twice more against the same opponents in the Premier League just three days later.

"We thank Gabby for his contribution to the club during his four years with us and wish him and his family every happiness and success for the future."

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Jesus's waning Arsenal influence

Arriving at the Emirates Stadium alongside fellow Manchester City title-winner Oleksandr Zinchenko during the summer of 2022, Jesus was viewed as a talent who would be able to take Arteta's Arsenal project to new levels.

On reflection, that was certainly the case, with the 29-year-old scoring three goals in the top flight last season as the Gunners secured the Premier League title ahead of the second-placed Citizens.

However, Jesus managed just three Premier League starts in 2025-26 as his influence on North London proceedings waned, with Kai Havertz and 2025 signing Viktor Gyokeres preferred in attack.