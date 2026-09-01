Sunderland transfer news: Malick Fofana twist as Black Cats face 'hijack' from Premier League rivals

Crystal Palace have reportedly joined Sunderland in the race for Lyon and Belgium winger Malick Fofana on deadline day.

The 21-year-old was a known target for Premier League champions Arsenal over the past week, however, the Gunners are now pursuing other targets after they were deterred by Lyon's asking price.

As a result, Regis Le Bris's Sunderland were believed to be in pole position to sign the youngster after the Black Cats' attempts to lure Igor Paixao from Marseille were ultimately unsuccessful.

No stranger to Ligue 1 talents, former Lens boss Pierre Sage is now in the managerial hotseat in South London, where Crystal Palace are hoping to rebuild after a number of high-profile departures over recent windows.

Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi, and Michael Olise are just some of the top-level talents that the Eagles have waved goodbye to in recent times, with all of those players snatched by some of Europe's biggest clubs.

© Imago

Palace attempting to hijack Sunderland's Fofana deal?

According to French publication L'Equipe, there could be one final twist in Fofana's summer transfer saga, with yet another Premier League club putting a horse in the hotly-contested race for the attacker.

The report states that Conference League champions Crystal Palace hold an interest in the 21-year-old, who is said to be on his way to the North-East ahead of finalising a move to Sunderland.

However, it is understood that the Eagles have submitted an offer for Fofana higher than that put forward by the Black Cats, throwing the forward's proposed transfer to the Stadium of Light into serious doubt.

As a result, there is a genuine chance that Lyon instruct the Belgian to change his plans and divert travel to South London, where Sage's men would be waiting to welcome the youngster with open arms.

With less than 10 hours of the summer transfer window remaining, Palace would need to move quickly to agree personal terms and complete a medical, allowing Fofana to join the Selhurst Park club.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

Sunderland's winger struggles

Just when it felt like Sunderland had resolved their attacking issues, a Premier League rival has muscled their way into the race for Fofana, meaning that the Black Cats could be forced to scramble for an alternative.

Le Bris's side were initially keen on a move for Marseille maverick Paixao, however, it became clear that Les Olympiens were unwilling to sanction an exit for one of their most important players.

Manchester City's Jack Grealish was another name linked with a Stadium of Light switch, but it now appears that the former England star is edging towards a second loan stint in Merseyside with Everton.