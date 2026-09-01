Arsenal transfer news: Malick Fofana deal 'hijacked' as Premier League rivals agree deal

Arsenal have reportedly suffered a blow in their attempts to sign Lyon attacker Malick Fofana.

The 21-year-old joined Lyon in January 2024 and has made a strong impact at the club, scoring 19 goals in 83 appearances across all competitions.

The Gunners have been looking to bolster their attacking options in the closing stages of the transfer window following the departures of several key players from their forward line.

Arsenal have already signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge to fill the void left by Leandro Trossard, who moved to Besiktas.

However, the North London club are still looking to make at least one more addition, with Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus both reportedly heading towards the exit door.

Arsenal miss out on Malick Fofana

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The Gunners reportedly made a late attempt to sign Fofana, who had previously been on their radar and held talks with Mikel Arteta.

However, fresh reports from The Athletic claim that Sunderland have reached an agreement to sign the Lyon attacker, with the player given permission to undergo his medical.

The Black Cats will reportedly pay around €30m (£25.68m) plus add-ons for Fofana, who has recorded two goals in six appearances for Lyon this season.

Fofana is expected to sign a five-year contract in the North East, with the option of a further 12 months, although the paperwork still needs to be completed.

Will Arsenal look for other options?

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Sunderland, who will compete in the Europa League this season, have also added full-backs Thomas Meunier and Dayann Methalie to Regis Le Bris's squad, alongside midfielder Jules Ahoka.

It has been a productive window for the Premier League champions, who have signed as many as five new players, including established Premier League stars Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa.

Arsenal were reportedly unwilling to match Sunderland's package for Fofana, but it remains to be seen whether they will continue their search for another winger and make a deadline-day move.