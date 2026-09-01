After Gabriel Jesus: Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal have sanctioned another exit as deal 'agreed'

Arsenal have sanctioned another departure before tonight's transfer deadline, with Ethan Nwaneri set to leave for Borussia Dortmund.

Fabrizio Romano says the Bundesliga club have struck a deal over a season-long loan for the highly-rated Gunners teenager.

The move comes after the Premier League champions also agreed permanent exits for Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Fabio Vieira.

Arsenal agree Borussia Dortmund loan for Ethan Nwaneri

© Imago

Taking to X, Romano has confirmed that Dortmund have reached a 'verbal agreement' to sign Nwaneri on loan from Arsenal.

The 19-year-old has agreed to the move overnight, with the deal set to run for the entire 2026/27 season. Dortmund will also cover Nwaneri's wages in full.

Romano described the move with his trademark "here we go", meaning only the final formalities remain before the move can be completed.

For Arsenal, this is a straightforward development opportunity for a player who needs regular senior football to continue his progression.

A move to Dortmund could provide Nwaneri with the chance to play consistently at a high level while remaining under the Gunners' long-term control.

Ethan Nwaneri latest to leave Arsenal this summer

© Imago

Nwaneri's loan follows a remarkable period of movement at Arsenal.

The Gunners have already agreed to sell Jesus to Barcelona, Martinelli to Al Hilal, and Vieira back to Hamburg in deals collectively worth more than £70 million, while Nwaneri is now the latest player to head for the exit door.

That raises the obvious question of whether Arsenal are clearing space and funds for one final move before the window closes, with interest in Julian Alvarez still remaining.

The departures certainly leave Arteta with greater financial flexibility, although the north Londoners have already strengthened significantly this summer and will not want to weaken their squad unnecessarily.

For Nwaneri, however, the loan makes plenty of sense. He remains one of Arsenal's most exciting young talents and needs meaningful minutes rather than a peripheral role.

Dortmund should provide exactly that, giving him a valuable season of development before he returns to compete for a place at the Emirates.