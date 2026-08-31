Aston Villa vs. Arsenal team news: Zion Suzuki, Nicolas Jackson decisions made by Unai Emery

Unai Emery has handed an Aston Villa debut to Nicolas Jackson for Monday's Premier League fixture against Arsenal.

With Villa having lined up with no recognised number nine in a 4-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion, Emery selecting the former Chelsea forward so soon after his arrival felt inevitable.

Jackson gets the nod down the centre of the attack, with Ross Barkley dropping into midfield to replace the suspended Joao Gomes.

Emery has also taken the decision to hand a first Villa appearance to goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who has arrived from Parma.

However, the Spaniard has ignored the temptation to bring Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Matteo Ruggeri into the team in the full-back positions.

That duo, along with fellow new arrival Alejandro Garnacho, are named on the substitutes' bench, as is Tammy Abraham who has been linked with Ipswich Town.

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Konsa named in Arsenal squad after Aston Villa exit

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has selected the same Arsenal XI from the 4-0 win over Coventry City.

Nevertheless, Ezri Konsa, who has left Aston Villa after seven years at the club, is picked among the replacements.

Bruno Guimaraes is also included on the bench after recovery from the injury that kept him out of the Premier League opener.

Kai Havertz has kept his spot down the centre of the attack, with Viktor Gyokeres seemingly the designated backup to the German.

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Barkley; McGinn, Hemmings, Buendia; Jackson

Subs: Bizot, Mings, Ruggeri, Garnacho, Abraham, Bogarde, Wan-Bissaka, Alysson, Lynch

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Tzolis

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Hincapie, Konsa, Zubimendi, Guimaraes, Merino, Eze, Madueke, Gyokeres