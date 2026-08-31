How Gabriel Jesus can help Barcelona fill the gap left by Lewandowski

The deal between Barcelona and Arsenal for Gabriel Jesus came as a surprise, but it makes sense once you understand where both clubs have arrived. The Brazilian needs a fresh context to find his best football again, while Barcelona need a forward capable of leading the attack without forcing Hansi Flick to abandon the characteristics that have made his side so dangerous.

Barcelona are closing in on signing Jesus for around £8.5m (€10m) plus variables, according to Fabrizio Romano and confirmed independently. The forward's contract at Arsenal runs to the end of the season, and he had already fallen out of Mikel Arteta's plans.

The operation also represents a change of direction for Barcelona. The club spent much of the window pursuing Julian Alvarez as the priority to replace Robert Lewandowski, but Atletico Madrid refused to negotiate. Jesus is not Alvarez — and that may be precisely why the deal is worth doing.

Barcelona needed a striker, but not necessarily a traditional one

The Brazilian offers fewer goals guarantees than Alvarez, but he delivers something that could be particularly valuable to Flick's Barcelona: mobility, pressing, combination play and the ability to occupy different zones of the attack.

Lewandowski was the central reference point, responsible for pinning defenders, attacking the area and converting the enormous number of situations Barcelona create. Without him, Flick began experimenting.

Early in the season, Barcelona used Raphinha as a false nine and also considered solutions involving Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal in more central roles. Flick had already admitted he did not consider it ideal to go an entire season without a natural centre-forward. The 5-0 win over Elche demonstrated the alternative can work — Raphinha played centrally, scored twice and contributed to a team that kept all its most important characteristics: pressing, directness and pace.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

But there is a difference between being able to play without a nine and not having one at all. That distinction helps explain the choice. Lewandowski is essentially a reference striker — his presence provides a relatively stable structure: wide forwards, midfielders arriving late, and the centre-forward occupying the central defenders.

Jesus is far less static. He prefers to drift out of the central position, fall into the channels, appear between the lines and contribute to the build-up. It is no coincidence that Arteta has used him as a centre-forward, on both wings and even in a twin-striker system.

It may be in the defensive phase that Jesus fits best in Flick's football. Barcelona play with an extremely high defensive line and attempt to win the ball back immediately after losing it. The forwards need to be the first line of the press. Jesus is a player willing to do exactly that.

At Arsenal, Arteta described him as 'phenomenal' for his capacity to work without the ball — pressing opponents, tracking runs and provoking mistakes high up the pitch. When Yamal, Raphinha or Gordon press the defenders, the centre-forward needs to cut off a passing line, direct the opposition build-up and be ready to press the centre-back when the ball arrives.

Jesus knows that work. And there is an important consequence: a Barcelona with Jesus in the side may be more aggressive without the ball than one that relies on a purely reference centre-forward.

Jesus can open space for Yamal and Raphinha, but goals remain a question

Barcelona do not need their nine to mark two defenders. They need him to disorganise the opposition structure, and Jesus is good at that. If he drops to receive, a defender may follow — opening the channel between the full-back and centre-back for Yamal, Raphinha or Gordon. If he stays between the centre-backs, he can attack the space in behind. If he drifts left, he can form triangles with Gordon and Raphinha.

He is a forward who plays very well in relation to the players around him. And if Barcelona have an enormous amount of individual talent, the centre-forward's role does not necessarily need to be resolving situations on his own.

However, the goals question cannot be ignored. As a straight replacement for Lewandowski's output, Jesus does not look like the ideal answer. He has never been a 30-goal-a-season centre-forward in Europe. His best version emerged precisely when given the freedom to circulate and combine.

At Arsenal, his trajectory was also damaged by injuries and a progressive loss of first-team involvement. In the 2025-26 season, he scored just three Premier League goals, though he did score five goals in a three-day spell at one point in the campaign.

© Iconsport / Darren Staples/Sportimage

Barcelona are not signing the Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City in 2019. They are signing a 29-year-old who needs to rebuild his career. That is precisely why £8.5m could represent an interesting gamble. In his best years, Jesus produced strong returns: seven goals in 11 games on arrival at City, then 17, 21 and 23 goals in subsequent seasons. But those numbers have declined since.

Even if Barcelona do not necessarily need another Lewandowski, goals could be missed. Nevertheless, the priority may simply be finding someone capable of making the attack function after the departures of the Polish striker and Ferran Torres.

Jesus can do that in different ways: pressing, drifting off the reference point, linking play, opening space for Yamal, attacking the area, playing wide and operating as a false nine. Above all, he can give Flick the option to alternate between a structured attack and a completely fluid one.

At around £8.5m, Barcelona may have found precisely the type of forward that allows Flick to choose how he wants to attack.