Preview: Luton Town vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

Stockport County will hope to continue their strong start to the League One season on Wednesday, when they travel to take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Stockport's 5-1 win against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday means they come into their latest clash in third place with six points, while their hosts are 13th with four points after losing 5-2 to Mansfield Town on Sunday.

Match preview

Luton may have started their league season with a win, but they have since taken just one point, and their loss to Mansfield continued a worrying trend at the back.

The Hatters have conceded 12 goals in their last four games in all competitions, and they rank as the worst defensive team in the third tier after three matchweeks having picked the ball out of their own net 10 times.

Boss Jack Wilshere made a concerted effort to apologise to supporters after his side's latest defeat, which came after a 2-0 loss to Chelsea in the EFL Cup on August 27.

At the other end of the pitch, Luton have netted eight league goals - a figure only bettered by two teams in League One - and they have scored 11 times in their five games in 2026-27.

Kenilworth Road has been a fortress, with Luton unbeaten in their past seven competitive fixtures at the stadium (five wins, two draws) and they have in fact lost just one of their 14 most recent contests at the ground.

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Stockport were deserving winners when they faced Wycombe, though they did benefit from exceptional finishing, especially the strikes scored by Harry Wood and Jack Diamond.

County's solitary defeat in their three league outings came against first-placed Blackpool on August 22, and while they only lost 2-1, it will be a concern that they have failed to keep a clean sheet in six competitive matches.

Head coach Jim McNulty will hope to lead the visitors to their first victory against Luton since November 1968, with his side losing eight and drawing six of their last 14 meetings with their hosts.

Stockport have won three of their past four fixtures, while they have also won five of their seven most recent League One outings.

McNulty's side have also only been beaten once in their past six away games in the third tier, emerging as winners on four occasions while scoring at least three goals three times.

Luton Town League One form:

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Stockport County League One form:

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Stockport County form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Luton brought Harrison Ashby on at half time against Mansfield, and the right-back may be chosen to start on Wednesday ahead of Isaiah Jones.

Wide attacker Benedict Benagr also came on at the interval in that match, and he will be pushing for a start in place of Emilio Lawrence on the left, while Nahki Wells is likely to start up front after scoring twice despite being subbed on with less than 30 minutes to play.

As for Stockport, expect to see exactly the same forward line that played against Wycombe feature on Wednesday, with Harry Wood, Kyle Wootton and Jack Diamond all set to start.

The three attackers could be supported by a double pivot consisting of Lewis Bate and Oliver Norwood, especially after both produced assists last time out.

Stockport used a three-man defence against Wycombe, and there is no reason to suggest that Kyron Gordon, Eoghan O'Connell and Ethan Pye will not be trusted again.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Ashby, Odofin, Johnston, Naismith; Kodua, Walsh, Palmer; Richards, Wells, Benagr

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Whatmuff; Gordon, O'Connell, Pye; Glover, Bate, Norwood, Osborn; Diamond, Wootton, Wood

We say: Luton Town 1-2 Stockport County

Stockport will find it difficult to get the better of Luton at Kenilworth Road, but it is hard to ignore the visitors' strong form.

Luton will look to frustrate their opponents, but while they will likely have enough quality to score, their defensive frailty may ultimately cost them.

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