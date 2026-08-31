Cody Gakpo to Man City: Citizens 'consider' bid for £60m-rated alternative after Liverpool's 'concern' over Dutchman

Manchester City are urgently searching the market for new attacking players as the summer transfer deadline approaches.

Following the recent exits of Savio and Omar Marmoush to Tottenham Hotspur, the title challengers are in dire need of wide reinforcements.

Enzo Maresca's side lacked a single natural wide man among his substitutes during their 4-1 win over Crystal Palace, and such a glaring shortage of cover necessitated Phil Foden shifting into an uncharacteristic role on the flanks at Selhurst Park.

As a result, the Etihad hierarchy initiated an audacious late move to tempt Cody Gakpo away from Liverpool.

Gakpo to Man City: Liverpool 'turn down' significant bid

© Imago / Aidan Hunter / Action Plus

Sky Sports News reports that the Reds formally rebuffed a staggering £80m bid from City for the Netherlands attacker on Monday.

Anfield chiefs ultimately favoured keeping their squad intact rather than accepting a sudden financial windfall at this late stage of the window.

There is reportedly deep anxiety within the club regarding their capacity to find a suitable successor for the 27-year-old prior to Tuesday's cut-off.

Despite completing a blockbuster move for Bradley Barcola, Liverpool remain steadfast in their refusal to let Gakpo leave, and this unwavering resolve has instantly compelled Man City to shift their focus towards alternative Premier League candidates.

Could Ndiaye trigger a significant transfer carousel?

© Imago / Sportimage

To address their obvious shortcomings in attack, the above source reports that City have concretely expressed their interest in Everton's Iliman Ndiaye.

Tottenham Hotspur, however, are already well ahead in the race for the Senegalese star, having commenced official talks.

The North Londoners and the Toffees are deep in negotiations over a pair of distinct deals that would see Ndiaye valued at £60m and Richarlison at £35m.

City could yet derail those plans by pitching Jack Grealish a sentimental return to Goodison Park, building on his fruitful loan stint there last term.

The blue half of Merseyside is heavily touted as Grealish's favoured landing spot, even amid reported overtures from Sunderland.