How Allan Elias compares to Savio as Man City confirm "exciting" £34.2m signing

Manchester City have announced the signing of Brazilian winger Allan Elias from Palmeiras.

The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium that will take him through to the summer of 2031.

Man City are believed to have paid an initial £32m plus £2.2m in add-ons for Allan, who is expected to wear the No.17 shirt famously worn by club legend Kevin De Bruyne.

Allan has become Enzo Maresca’s fifth high-profile signing of the summer after Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Boaddi, Geronimo Rulli and Jeremy Monga, the latter is allegedly set to leave on loan.

Speaking to Man City’s official website following confirmation of his arrival, Allan said: “This is a surreal moment for me.

“Manchester City, with everything they have won over the past 15 years, are one of the most attractive clubs in the world for players. To be able to sit here today and say I have joined them is the proudest moment of my life.

Manchester loves a fighter. pic.twitter.com/jMN5zNKfrd — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 31, 2026

“I love Palmeiras and always will – but the decision to come to City was an easy one. I want to be the best footballer I can be and the conversations I’ve had with the people at City so far has convinced me there isn’t a better place for me to fulfil my ambitions.

“I want to promise the Manchester City fans I will give absolutely everything to make the most of this opportunity.

“Now the hard work begins. I will give 100% in training and make the best case possible to the manager I should be playing.

“My intention is to help City continue winning trophies. If I can do that, it would be a dream come true.”

Allan "will be a big addition" to Man City's squad

Director of Football Hugo Viana added: “Allan is a really exciting player, and we think he will be a big addition to the squad.

“He has shown throughout his short career so far that he will fight to be the best he can be. Coming to Manchester and taking on the challenge of being a City player is another example of that.

“We watched his progress in Brazil and saw a player that thrives in the big moments and works hard for the team with a superb attitude.

“Everyone is very happy that he has joined us and we look forward to seeing him grow with City.”

© Imago / Latin Sport Images, Crystal Pix

How new Man City signing Allan compares to Savio

Man City have moved for Allan following the departure of fellow Brazilian Savio, who joined Tottenham Hotspur for £85m last week.

Allan and Savio were born just nine days apart in October 2004 and share similar characteristics as wingers, with both players known for their skill, pace, direct running and ability to operate on either flank.

Man City’s latest arrival Allan, who is yet to represent his country at international level, is preparing for his first taste of European football, while Savio has already spent the last four years of his senior career in Europe and is also a 13-cap Brazil international.

Allan has marginally scored more goals than Savio throughout his career, though, netting 29 times in 150 appearances compared to 23 strikes in 182 games for Tottenham’s new signing.

When comparing Savio’s 2025-26 Premier League stats with Allan’s 2026 Brasileiro Serie A stats, the latter ranks higher for goals (0.3), chances created (1.3), takes-ons completed (2.8), take-on success (58.97%), and fouls won (2.2) per 90 minutes.

The main stats which Savio ranked higher than Allan are through-balls (0.6 per 90 min – twice as high) and touches in the opposition’s box (8.7 per 90 mins – almost three times as many as Allan).

Allan faces stern competition from Antione Semenyo for regular starts as a right-winger in Man City’s side, but he could be ready to make his debut in some capacity when Maresca’s side play host to Coventry City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Citizens will now turn their attention to finalising deals for Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez before the summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday.