Man City transfer news LIVE: Enzo Fernandez boost, Cody Gakpo confidence, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Monday, August 31!

The Sky Blues have just under 48 hours to complete one of the biggest deals of the window, but the Enzo Fernandez breakthrough Enzo Maresca is hoping for is yet to arrive.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man City done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on August 31?

Manchester City are understood to be confident of completing an £85m transfer for Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo before Tuesday's deadline, with the Dutchman believed to have already agreed personal terms on a five-year contract.

Gakpo is reported to have chosen City ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who had been credited with interest in the forward throughout the summer.

The move depends partly on Liverpool completing a deal for a replacement winger, with Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr seen as the leading target, although Bradley Barcola's Anfield move is close to being finalised.

Elsewhere, City are prepared to sanction Jack Grealish's departure before the deadline, with the 30-year-old reportedly choosing a return to Everton ahead of interest from Sunderland.

The Toffees and City are understood to be in advanced discussions over a fresh loan agreement for Grealish, who made just an eight-minute cameo in the recent win over Crystal Palace.

However, Man City will not be bringing Iliman Ndiaye to the Etihad, as the Senegal international is expected to head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - as part of a deal seeing Richarlison head the other way - or the Emirates.

City's pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Fernandez remains ongoing, though, and the Blues are believed to have agreed a deal for Monaco's Lamine Camara as a replacement in case that deal goes through, a potential boost for Maresca.