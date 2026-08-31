Chelsea transfer news: RB Leipzig want forward frozen out by Xabi Alonso who could return more than 200% profit

Chelsea are close to completing yet another sale this transfer window. RB Leipzig have made progress in negotiations to sign 20-year-old forward Marc Guiu, with growing expectations that the two clubs will reach a permanent agreement.

The transfer has not yet been finalised, but talks are at an advanced stage. According to The Athletic, Chelsea initially wanted around £21.4 million for the forward, but have lowered their demands in recent days to help push the deal through.

Marc guiu: From Barcelona prospect to Chelsea outcast

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With no space for him at the club, Guiu was not even registered and did not take part in Chelsea's pre-season tour. His absence was a clear sign that Xabi Alonso does not see the Spaniard as part of his plans for the 2026-27 season, as the London club's attack underwent a significant overhaul.

Guiu joined Chelsea in July 2024, after the English club paid just £5.1 million to trigger his release clause from Barcelona. The forward had come through La Masia and, despite making only seven appearances for the Catalan first team, was considered one of the academy's brightest prospects.

In London, however, his progress did not come at the pace expected. In his first season, Guiu gained most of his opportunities in the Conference League and finished the campaign with six goals in the competition, before a muscle injury ended his involvement in the decisive stages. He finished as the Blues' top scorer in their run to the continental title.

In total, he made 29 appearances and scored eight goals for Chelsea. The plan for 2025-26 was to find an environment where he could play more regularly, so the club loaned him out to Sunderland, but the arrangement lasted less than a month.

An injury and form crisis among Chelsea's forwards forced the club to cut the loan short, and Guiu returned to London after playing just two matches for Sunderland. Even so, he still struggled to find playing time.

Xabi Alonso changed the picture, and Leipzig want to bet on his potential

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Xabi Alonso's arrival as Chelsea manager, however, made the situation even more complicated for the Spaniard. Guiu fell outside the manager's plans, as the club established a new pecking order for the position.

Joao Pedro established himself as the main attacking reference following his arrival at Chelsea, even taking on the number 9 shirt.

Alongside the Brazilian, Emmanuel Emegha and Danny Welbeck were also signed this window. That forced the club into selling elsewhere, with Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap already leaving the squad, moving to Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest respectively.

In other words, even with two significant departures, Guiu was unable to convince Alonso that he could occupy a spot in the squad.

The situation, however, differs from a year ago. Last window, Chelsea turned down offers for a permanent sale of the Spaniard and instead opted to loan him out to Sunderland. His early return, though, ultimately reduced his opportunities to gain experience as a regular starter.

RB Leipzig's interest represents a fresh opportunity for the forward. The German club has a recent track record of developing young players and turning them into valuable assets on the European market, and Guiu would arrive at exactly the age where he needs regular minutes to accelerate his development.

For Chelsea, on the other hand, the transfer means accepting a lower return than initially hoped for. That said, the club paid just £5.1 million for the player, meaning that, even receiving less than the £21.5 million originally demanded, they would still comfortably profit heavily from the deal.

If Guiu were sold for, say, £13 million, £8.5 million below their initial asking price, Chelsea would still register a 200 per cent profit on their original investment.

The likelihood, then, is that Guiu will leave London after just a season and a half and attempt to rebuild his career in Germany. RB Leipzig, however, still need to turn their agreement in principle into a signed contract.