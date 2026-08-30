Chelsea transfer news: £38.5m 'agreement' for Enzo Fernandez replacement as Xabi Alonso looks to win the Premier League

Chelsea are reported to have agreed a €45M (£38.50m) fee with Monaco for midfielder Lamine Camara.

The Blues continued their winning start to the Premier League season, beating Brighton & Hove Albion 4-3 at Stamford Brigde on Sunday.

Supporters have been pleased with new boss Xabi Alonso, but they are also keen for further changes to be made to his squad before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez has frequently been linked with a move to Manchester City, and his exit would require the Londoners to sign a replacement.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that a fee of €45M (£38.50m) has been agreed with Monaco for Camara, with details on payment schedules and bonuses the final hurdle to overcome.

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Lamine Camara to Chelsea: Is Monaco star the Enzo Fernandez replacement?

Camara is at his best when he is deployed as a ball winner, though he is also strong when receiving the ball from his defence.

However, the 22-year-old is not an expert passer, and his range is more limited than Fernandez, so Alonso may have to find different ways of building out from the back.

CHELSEA MIDFIELD OPTIONS *Lamine Camara* Moises Caicedo Romeo Lavia Dario Essugo Jordan Henderson

It should be noted that the Blues only accumulated 26% possession against Brighton, as well as 38% possession against Fulham in matchweek one.

Whether Camara could bring the control with the ball that Chelsea need remains to be seen, but he would no doubt strengthen the overall squad.

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Can Chelsea challenge Arsenal for the Premier League?

There is no doubt that the Blues have looked exciting going forward, but they have conceded seven goals in their opening two league games.

If Alonso cannot address the defensive problems in his squad, then his chances of beating Arsenal to the title are slim.

The return of Reece James to the starting XI will be beneficial, though controlling games with the ball will help limit the opportunities that opponents have to attack.

Camara is strong in possession, but he may find it difficult to act as a conductor when his best skillset is winning the ball back, and Alonso could therefore find it difficult to bring the title back to Stamford Bridge.