Chelsea suffer huge injury scare before Arsenal clash as Xabi Alonso forced into 14-minute change

Chelsea were dealt a worrying injury blow in their Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, as Moises Caicedo was taken off just minutes after coming off the bench.

Despite the omission of Enzo Fernandez from the matchday squad amid transfer links with Manchester City, Caicedo was overlooked for a starting role in favour of Malo Gusto and Romeo Lavia.

Xabi Alonso's midfield decision paid off inside just four minutes, as Lavia put the Blues ahead after Brighton failed to deal with a corner, a goal which saw Chelsea equal a 24-year Premier League record.

With the score at 3-2 midway through the second half, Alonso made a triple change, as Caicedo, Reece James and Josh Acheampong replaced Lavia, Wesley Fofana and Pedro Neto.

Cole Palmer restored Chelsea's two-goal advantage with a fabulous finish shortly afterwards, but celebration then turned to concern when Caicedo had to be substituted in the 82nd minute.

Moises Caicedo comes off injured 14 minutes into Chelsea appearance

A worrying sight for Chelsea.



Moises Caicedo — who came on as a substitute in the second half — has been taken off.



His replacement is Valentin Barco, who returns to the Premier League for the first time since playing for... Brighton. pic.twitter.com/tPMguSXE7a — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) August 30, 2026

The Ecuador international was checked over by medical staff after dropping to the turf and had to be replaced by Valentin Barco as he trudged off the pitch with his face in his shirt.

Caicedo briefly spoke with Alonso on the touchline before heading down the tunnel, and the Chelsea boss will likely be quizzed on the midfielder's condition in his post-match press conference.

Caicedo was absent from Chelsea's wins over Fulham and Luton Town due to a knock, but it is not clear if his issue against Brighton is a recurrence of that injury or a new problem entirely.

The 24-year-old featured in three of Chelsea's pre-season friendlies against Real Sociedad, AC Milan and Juventus following his World Cup exploits with Ecuador, playing every minute of El Tri's run to the last 32.

How many injuries has Moises Caicedo suffered?

© Iconsport / Alamy

Caicedo sustaining injuries is a rarity, as according to Transfermarkt, the knock he sustained at the start of the 2026-27 season is just the third physical issue he has suffered in his career so far.

The Ecuadorian made it through the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons without picking up any injuries, and he only missed two games in 2023-24 - one due to a knock and another due to illness.

Caicedo also sat out just one game for Brighton in the 2021-22 campaign as a result of a fever, and the most serious injury he has sustained in his career so far only kept him out for six matches.

The midfielder tore a muscle fibre in November 2020 while playing for Independiente del Valle, but he has remarkably steered clear of severe injuries despite his heavy workload.

However, Caicedo is now an early doubt for next Sunday's Premier League clash with champions Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium