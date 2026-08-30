Chelsea equal 24-year-old Premier League record with Romeo Lavia's quickfire Brighton goal

Chelsea equalled a 24-year-old Premier League record thanks to Romeo Lavia's quickfire opening goal against Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge.

Xabi Alonso's men arrived back home aiming to make it three for three in the 2026-27 season after league and EFL Cup triumphs over Fulham and Luton Town respectively.

Chelsea's 3-2 win over Fulham in the top flight saw Joao Pedro get off the mark for the new season after just 31 seconds, the fastest-ever goal in a Premier League gameweek one fixture.

The Blues could not break the deadlock in the opening minute of Sunday's game too, but Brighton's resistance was still short-lived, as Lavia capitalised on a defensive mix-up to score inside just four minutes.

After Brighton teammates Bart Verbruggen and Mats Wieffer failed to jointly deal with a corner, Lavia poked home into the bottom corner, making Chelsea just the second team in Premier League history to score inside the first four minutes of both of their first two games of the season, as per Opta.

Chelsea equal 24-year-old Bolton record in Brighton fixture

© Iconsport / PA Images

The only previous Premier League team to manage that feat was Bolton Wanderers, who scored in the first four minutes of both of their opening 2002-03 top-flight games.

That year, Michael Ricketts scored in the fourth minute of a GW1 defeat to Fulham, before Youri Djorkaeff's second-minute effort for Bolton in a 2-1 loss to Charlton Athletic.

Lavia's early strike at Stamford Bridge sparked a first-half goal rush, as Chelsea then surged into a 3-0 lead courtesy of Pedro Neto's effort and a Joao Pedro finish.

However, Brighton swiftly responded to the Brazilian's goal, as Malick Yalcouye reduced the deficit just three minutes later with an exquisite volley, which cannoned off the inside of the post and into the net.

Are Chelsea Premier League title contenders?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Seeking a sense of control under Alonso following the chaos that followed Enzo Maresca, Liam Rosenior and Calum McFarlane last year, Chelsea are well-set for success in 2026-27.

Unlike eight other Premier League clubs - including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United - Chelsea have no European football to contend with this season, a major boost to their domestic aspirations.

The new-look front three of Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers have already demonstrated a strong sense of chemistry, and the hierarchy have reinforced with both youth and experience at all ends of the pitch.

The signing of Emiliano Martinez also solves a goalkeeping issue that formerly stuck out like a sore thumb, and was arguably the missing piece of the puzzle Chelsea needed to mount a serious title charge.

Martinez immediately replaced Robert Sanchez in the starting lineup on Sunday, and the latter was left out of the matchday squad altogether alongside Enzo Fernandez; Alonso explained both players' absences ahead of kickoff.