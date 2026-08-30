Chelsea transfer news: Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez seals Stamford Bridge move, contract length revealed

Chelsea have announced the signing of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, speculation persists over a number of incomings and outgoings ahead of the closure of the summer transfer window.

Robert Sanchez's error-strewn performance against Fulham on Monday night, albeit in a 3-2 win, appears to have forced Xabi Alonso's hand with regards to his options between the sticks.

At this point in time, the future of the Spaniard remains unclear, but Chelsea have pounced on similar uncertainty over Sanchez's future to sign the World Cup winner for a reported £7.5m fee.

What is length of Martinez's Chelsea contract?

On Sunday morning, Chelsea revealed that the 33-year-old had penned a contract until 2029.

Speaking to the club's official website, Martinez said: "I’m delighted to be at this football club. Coming to Chelsea, for me and my family, was an easy decision to make and I’m just over the moon - I can’t wait to get started.

"I want to be successful here. I'm someone who wants to win at everything I do and I want to bring that here to this football club because it’s a football club that wins titles, so I think it’s a good match.

"I’m all passion and I play with my heart. I will give 100 per cent every game, every training session to make the club, my teammates and the supporters proud."

Martinez could make his Chelsea debut against another of his former clubs Arsenal in the Premier League on September 6.

He's at the Chels. ? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 30, 2026

Martinez leaves as Aston Villa legend

While Villa fans will be disappointed to see another one of their Europa League heroes leave the club, Martinez departs as a bonafide club legend.

Across six seasons in the West Midlands, the Argentina star made 265 appearances, keeping 80 clean sheets and conceded 305 goals.

He has twice helped Villa to Champions League qualification, while also keeping six shutouts in 11 Europa League appearances in 2025-26 as Unai Emery's side lifted the trophy in May.

Although the general consensus is that Martinez has been angling for a move elsewhere for at least a year, he has been an integral part of the best period in Villa's history since the early eighties.