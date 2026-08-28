Preview: Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

Chelsea host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Sunday looking to make it three wins from three under new head coach Xabi Alonso.

The Blues have opened the post-Rosenior era with back-to-back victories over Fulham and Luton Town, while the Seagulls arrive full of confidence, having also won two of their first three matches and scored eight goals without reply across their Premier League and Conference League fixtures this season.

Match preview

Chelsea finished 10th in the Premier League last season, a campaign that saw two head coaches leave the club inside four months.

Enzo Maresca departed on New Year's Day after his relationship with the club's ownership broke down, months after guiding Chelsea to UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup success.

Liam Rosenior arrived from Strasbourg to replace him but lasted barely three months, sacked on April 22 following results that left Chelsea without European football this season for the first time since 2022-23.

Alonso, who left Real Madrid in January after a turbulent seven months at the Bernabeu, was appointed on a four-year contract beginning July 1.

His reign began with a 3-2 win at Fulham, Joao Pedro breaking the deadlock after 31 seconds, the fastest opening-weekend goal in Premier League history.

Fulham twice pulled level through Josh King and Gonzalo Garcia, but a debut goal from Morgan Rogers and a second-half strike from Cole Palmer secured the points for the Blues.

Chelsea followed that up with a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Luton Town, Danny Welbeck marking his own debut with a 50th-minute header before Hakeem Odoffin's own goal wrapped up passage to the third round.

Welbeck's arrival from Brighton for an undisclosed fee in August was one of Chelsea's more surprising pieces of transfer business, given the club's usual focus on players under the age of 25.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Brighton have made an equally eye-catching start to the season under Fabian Hurzeler.

The Seagulls thrashed 10-man Aston Villa 4-0 in their Premier League opener, scoring all four goals inside 31 minutes through a Victor Lindelof own goal, a Maxim De Cuyper finish and a Jack Hinshelwood brace before Joao Gomes was sent off for a VAR-reviewed challenge.

After being held to a goalless draw away at Tromso in the first leg, Brighton beat the Norwegian side 4-0 at the Amex to book their place in the Conference League's league phase, with Charalampos Kostoulas, De Cuyper, Mats Wieffer and Olivier Boscagli all on target.

Brighton have won each of their last four meetings with Chelsea in all competitions.

That run includes a 3-0 win at the Amex in April and a dramatic 3-1 comeback at Stamford Bridge last September, when Danny Welbeck came off the bench to score a stoppage-time brace after Trevoh Chalobah's dismissal reduced Chelsea to 10 men.

Of the 27 meetings between the two clubs in all competitions, Chelsea have won 16, Brighton six, with five drawn.

Chelsea Premier League form:

Chelsea form (all competitions):

Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League form:

Brighton & Hove Albion form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Chelsea are hopeful Moises Caicedo can return to face his former club after a training injury kept him out of the wins over Fulham and Luton Town, Marco Palestra remains unavailable with a separate issue, while Jordan Henderson continues his recovery from a wrist injury he suffered while celebrating England's last-16 World Cup win over Mexico.

Wesley Fofana is available for Chelsea for the first time this season, his ban for the red card picked up on the final day of last season at Sunderland now served.

Enzo Fernandez remains a peripheral figure amid continued transfer speculation linking him with Manchester City, and Alonso may again leave him out of his matchday squad, while Robert Sanchez is expected to keep his place in goal despite a shaky display against Fulham that has put his long-term position under scrutiny.

For Brighton, Jack Hinshelwood is a doubt after picking up a training injury that ruled him out of the win over Tromso, with Matt O'Riley in line to deputise if he is unavailable.

Georginio Rutter is also a doubt having worn a protective boot since the Villa game, meaning Charalampos Kostoulas or new loan signing Promise David could lead the line.

Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma, Stefanos Tzimas and Evan Ferguson remain long-term absentees for the Seagulls.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, Caicedo, James, Chavarria; Palmer, Rogers; Joao Pedro

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Boscagli, Dunk, Vuskovic; Wieffer, Ayari; Gomez, Gross, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

We say: Chelsea 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Two sides that know how to find the back of the net will meet at Stamford Bridge, and given their current form, this promises to be an entertaining contest for the neutrals.

Stamford Bridge has been a happy hunting ground for Brighton in recent seasons, but we expect Alonso to put an end to that trend with Chelsea’s exciting front three leading the charge.

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