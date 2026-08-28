Crystal Palace 1-4 Man City: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Haaland, Cherki shine

Manchester City maintained their winning start to the Premier League season on Friday night, securing a 4-1 victory against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

After a bright start from Crystal Palace, Man City soon took total control and opened the scoring when Erling Haaland headed home his first goal of the season after 17 minutes.

The Citizens had several fantastic chances to extend their lead over the following 30 minutes, but Haaland's goal remained the only difference at the break.

The match exploded into life in the early stages of the second half, with Rayan Cherki scoring a brilliant solo goal to make it 2-0 before a Gianluigi Donnarumma own-goal gave Palace a lifeline just minutes later.

However, Man City struck back immediately, with Cherki once again finding the back of the net to restore the Citizens' two-goal advantage just before the hour mark.

Man City added a fourth late on to seal the victory, with Haaland smashing home his second of the match from close range to make it 4-1, ensuring the Citizens win each of their opening two league games.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Manchester City may be under new management, but they remain a force to be reckoned with under Enzo Maresca.

The post-Pep Guardiola era has started in flawless fashion in the Premier League, following last weekend's 2-1 win against Bournemouth with a dominant 3-1 triumph against Crystal Palace.

Cherki was rewarded with a start after arriving from the bench to deliver two game-changing assists in the late win against the Cherries, and the France international certainly took his chance.

The silky attacking midfielder was the star of the show, displaying flashes of quality in the first half before a delightful dribble and finish saw Cherki double the lead in the second half, soon followed by scoring his second of the night from range.

While there may still be some concerns defensively, the Citizens looked significantly improved compared to their opening-day display, and that will fill Man City fans with confidence going forward.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace once again had a few encouraging spells, but fans may be concerned with the ease in which they have ultimately been beaten in their first two games of the season.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. MANCHESTER CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Erling Haaland goal vs. Crystal Palace (17th min, Crystal Palace 0-1 Manchester City)

Erling Haaland gets off the mark for the new Premier League season! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/5ZjQUVk6Zl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2026

Haaland gets his first goal of the 2026-27 Premier League season!

Man City comfortably work the ball out to the left flank to Semenyo, who takes a touch and a dangerous right-footed cross into the penalty area.

Haaland rises highest and meets the ball, sending a looping header over Dean Henderson into the back of the net.

Rayan Cherki goal vs. Crystal Palace (54th min, Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City)

"The man with the magic feet!"



Rayan Cherki doubles Manchester City's lead with a STUNNING goal ?‍? pic.twitter.com/9Zea5vFljv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2026

Cherki doubles Man City's advantage!

City win the ball back high up the pitch and Phil Foden drives towards the Crystal Palace penalty area before threading a pass through to Cherki.

Cherki brilliantly dribbles past numerous defenders inside the box and pokes a delicate left-footed effort back across goal and into the back of the net.

Gianluigi Donnarumma own-goal vs. Manchester City (56th min, Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester City)

"This is a good a free-kick as you're likely to see this season!"



Yéremy Pino's stirke beats Donnarumma ? pic.twitter.com/5uF4vzOXDp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2026

Pino puts Palace right back into it!

Crystal Palace win a free-kick in a perfect shooting position outside the Manchester City area, and Pino steps up to take.

Pino whips a powerful effort towards the top-right corner, deflecting off the crossbar and back off the goalkeeper into the back of the net.

Rayan Cherki goal vs. Crystal Palace (59th min, Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester City)

Rayan Cherki AGAIN!



Manchester City have breathing room once again after another strike from the Frenchman ? pic.twitter.com/Tyw9whPS2r — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2026

Cherki restores Man City's two-goal lead!

Cherki picks up the ball in plenty of space outside the Crystal Palace area and lines up a right-footed shot.

The Frenchman's effort takes a deflection off Chris Richards on its way towards goal, beating Dean Henderson and finding the top-left corner.

Erling Haaland goal vs. Crystal Palace (85th min, Crystal Palace 1-4 Manchester City)

Erling Haaland scores gets another! ? pic.twitter.com/4mz2eF7wFF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2026

Haaland fires home a fourth!

Foden drives into the Crystal Palace penalty area and lays a pass off to Haaland.

Haaland powers a first-time effort past Henderson at the near post and into the roof of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - RAYAN CHERKI

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer/ Alamy Live News

Cherki was involved in just about everything for Manchester City tonight, including scoring two decisive goals to help secure the three points.

Alongside scoring a fantastic solo effort and a strike from range, Cherki also competed the joint-most dribbles (three) and created the joint-most chances (three).

Elliot Anderson also deserves mention for his performance, setting the tempo at the base of midfield and playing a pivotal role in the Citizens' dictating much of the game.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. MANCHESTER CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Crystal Palace 28%-72% Manchester City

Shots: Crystal Palace 9-18 Manchester City

Shots on target: Crystal Palace 1-9 Manchester City

Corners: Crystal Palace 2-6 Manchester City

Fouls: Crystal Palace 8-10 Manchester City

BEST STATS

23 - Only Andrew Cole (25 in 44 apps) has scored more Premier League goals in the month of August than Erling Haaland (23 goals in 16 apps).



Trim. pic.twitter.com/Czb3G5zUtJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 28, 2026

2 + 2 - Rayan Cherki is the third player to have a game with multiple goals and another game with multiple assists across a team's first two matches of a Premier League campaign, after Thierry Henry in 2004-05 and Didier Drogba in 2010-11.



Polymath. pic.twitter.com/4cRV0xMIFa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 28, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Crystal Palace are back on the road next weekend, with a trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham scheduled on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will return to their home ground, with newly-promoted Coventry City set to visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.