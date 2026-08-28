Transfer news and rumours today: Hull seal 12th signing, Fabregas closes in on ex-PL star, Wrexham in defender talks

Hull City have completed the signing of French forward Mohamed-Ali Cho from Ligue 1 side Nice for a reported fee of 15.2m.

The 22-year-old has penned a five-year contract at the MKM Stadium to remain with the Tigers until the summer of 2031.

Cho arrives as the twelfth summer addition for the newly promoted outfit, who have already enjoyed a flying start to life back in the top flight following a stunning 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

The former Everton prospect brings continental pedigree from recent spells with Real Sociedad and Nice, while relishing the chance to be closer to family and reunite with England youth colleague Darko Gyabi.

Keen to embrace what he labelled the best division in world football, the attacker is keen to use his direct dribbling and blistering pace to make an immediate impact.

Handed the No. 25 shirt, his pressing energy and direct running in behind defensive lines offer an ideal fit for a side built upon quick transitions.

Fabregas's Como want former PL-based forward

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Como have reportedly reached a definitive breakthrough to sign Fiorentina striker Moise Kean as they bolster their ranks under Cesc Fabregas ahead of a historic Champions League campaign.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are closing in on an agreement for a €40m (£34.2m) package comprising an initial €35m (£30m) fixed fee alongside €5m (£4.3m) in performance-related add-ons.

The 26-year-old former Juventus, Everton, and Paris Saint-Germain forward pushed for a departure after being fined and ordered to train individually following his refusal to play in a 4-0 defeat to Roma.

Having already agreed personal terms with the Champions League newcomers, the Italian international is slated to complete travel and medical checks once final boardroom formalities are cleared.

Fabregas has earmarked Kean's physical presence and positional awareness to spearhead his attacking line across a demanding European schedule.

The incoming striker will arrive as a direct replacement for departing veteran Alvaro Morata, who is currently negotiating a switch to Leganes.

Kean is now set to battle Anastasios Douvikas for a regular starting berth as the Lombardy outfit look to secure a formidable focal point for their continental adventure.

Wrexham in talks for ex-PL defender

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Wrexham have opened early negotiations with Leicester City over a potential swoop for towering centre-back Harry Souttar ahead of the fast-approaching deadline, according to Sky Sports News.

The ambitious Welsh outfit are eager to bolster their defensive options and have earmarked the 27-year-old Australia international to consolidate their squad for a demanding campaign.

Souttar, who has captained his country on the global stage, returned to action late last season after rupturing his Achilles tendon during a loan stint with Sheffield United.

Leicester have established a firm £10m valuation for the defender and remain completely unwilling to lower their asking price.

Although that steep fee has already deterred several clubs, Wrexham's Hollywood ownership are weighing up whether to meet the figure or negotiate a structured package.

Chris Wilder was keen to orchestrate a reunion at Sheffield United, but Leicester knocked back an opening bid from the Yorkshire outfit.

The Blades withdrew their interest after a sudden change in club transfer policy restricted their spending to free agents and temporary deals.

That exit clears the path for Wrexham to secure their target without rival competition in what would represent a massive statement of intent.