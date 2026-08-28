Leeds United lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Daniel Farke ponders Nico Elvedi start

Leeds United could give defender Nico Elvedi his first appearance in the Premier League on Sunday, when they face Brentford.

However, with Leeds having won their opening game of the league season, changing a winning XI could be risky, and Daniel Farke may opt to keep the centre-back as an option on the bench instead.

If the hosts look to use the same backline they used against Nottingham Forest in front of James Trafford, expect to see Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol and Tarik Muharemovic.

Jayden Bogle and James Justin were key at both ends of the pitch against Forest last weekend, and the wing-backs are likely to feature once again.

In the middle of the pitch, there is no reason not to select Ethan Ampadu and Anton Stach for the team's double pivot.

Attacker Wilfried Gnonto is nearing a return from injury, and there is a chance that he could be part of the squad, though he may not be ready to start.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is almost certain to lead the line, while he could be supported by Harry Wilson and Brenden Aaronson.

Leeds possible starting lineup:

Trafford; Rodon, Bijol, Muharemovic; Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Justin; Wilson, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up for this match