Brentford lineup vs. Leeds United: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Keith Andrews signs El Hadji Malick Diouf

Brentford's biggest question when they play Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday is whether left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf will start.

Keith Andrews's squad was reinforced with the arrival of the defender this week, and he could be thrown straight into the starting XI.

The full-back might be joined in the backline by right-back Michael Kayode, while Kristoffer Ajer and Nathan Collins are likely to be used in the middle of a back four ahead of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Centre-back Sepp van den Berg would have been an option, but his groin injury is set to keep him out for weeks, and it would not be surprising if he was not fit until after the September international break.

Midfielder Mamadou Sangare was excellent against Tottenham Hotspur in matchweek one, and he may be joined by Vitaly Janelt.

Mathias Jensen may be used in an advanced role, with the 30-year-old a likely candidate to feature behind striker Igor Thiago.

In wide areas, Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade are set to be trusted, especially after the pair were so impactful against Spurs.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Diouf; Janelt, Sangare; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago

> Click here to see how Leeds could line up for this match