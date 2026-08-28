Preview: Deportivo La Coruna vs Valencia - prediction, team news, lineups

Deportivo La Coruna face another stern test of their top-flight credentials on Sunday evening when Valencia arrive at the Estadio Abanca-Riazor in a LaLiga fixture that both sides are eager to win after disappointing starts to the campaign.

Antonio Hidalgo’s promoted side have drawn both of their opening games, while Carlos Corberan’s Valencia are searching for their first win of the season.

Match preview

Deportivo have shown resilience in their opening two fixtures without managing to turn promising positions into victories, and that pattern of letting leads slip will be a concern for Hidalgo heading into Sunday’s game.

Their opening-day 1-1 draw against Elche saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang open the scoring in the 21st minute, only for Marc Aguado to equalise in the 76th minute and deny the hosts all three points on their LaLiga return.

A second successive draw followed against fellow promoted side Malaga, with Aubameyang again finding the net in the 21st minute before Chupete cancelled it out in the 34th minute - a result that left Deportivo 11th in the early standings.

The Blue and Whites have nonetheless made an encouraging move in the transfer market, with the arrivals of Aubameyang and Adama Traore bringing top-level experience to a squad that will need it over the course of what promises to be a demanding season in the top flight.

Deportivo secured their return to LaLiga by finishing second in last season’s Segunda Division, ending an eight-year absence from the top flight, and while the early draws suggest they are competitive, Hidalgo’s side will know they need to convert their leads if they are to preserve their status come May.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Valencia have made an equally unconvincing start, taking just one point from their opening two games - a goalless draw at home to Celta Vigo on the opening day followed by a home defeat to Real Betis, and Sunday’s trip to Galicia represents their first away fixture of the campaign.

Corberan’s side finished ninth last season on 49 points from 13 wins, 10 draws and 15 defeats, and with Los Che having accumulated 19 points on the road across the entirety of last season - five wins, four draws and 10 defeats, there is little to suggest they will be ruthless travellers from the outset.

The historical record between these two clubs does favour Valencia, who won both meetings during the 2017-18 season - the last time the sides faced each other in LaLiga by a scoreline of 2-1 on each occasion.

Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Valencia have won three, with two draws and no victories for Deportivo.

Deportivo La Coruna La Liga form:

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Valencia La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Deportivo are without Noe heading into Sunday’s fixture, with the midfielder sidelined by a muscle injury and unlikely to feature.

Aubameyang is expected to lead the line once again following his goals in each of the opening two matches, with Adama Traore also in contention to add pace and directness from wide areas.

Valencia head into the match with a lengthening injury list, with Sergi Canos, Diego Lopez, Justin De Haas, Jose Copete and all confirmed absentees through cruciate ligament, ankle and meniscus injuries respectively.

Dimitri Foulquier is also a doubt and could miss out once again as he continues his individual recovery programme.

Alberto Mari has left the club after being granted a free transfer, with the forward not featuring in Corberan’s plans as he recovers from injury.

Stole Dimitrievski continues between the sticks for Valencia, with Cesar Tarrega and Mouctar Diakhaby expected to partner each other in central defence.

Deportivo La Coruna possible starting lineup:

Roman; Navarro, Noubi, Loureiro, Quagliata; Altimira, Soriano, Amatucci, Asp Jensen; Cruz, Aubameyang

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Pepelu, Tarrega, Diakhaby; Gaya, Rodriguez, Ugrinic, Guerra, Maffeo; Umar, Sato

We say: Deportivo La Coruna 1-2 Valencia

Corberan’s side have the quality in depth to find a way through against a promoted side still adapting to top-flight football, and with the head-to-head record firmly in Valencia’s favour, the visitors are backed to claim their first win of the season and get their campaign back on track.

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