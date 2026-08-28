Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo 'keeping a close eye' on 18-year-old Brazilian starlet

Chelsea have reportedly identified Palmeiras starlet Luis Pacheco as a potential transfer target.

Ahead of the closure of the summer transfer window, BlueCo are attempting to balance the books in an effort to comply with the relevant financial regulations.

The sale of Nicolas Jackson to Aston Villa and increasingly likely departure of Enzo Fernandez will help Chelsea on that front.

BlueCo are also starting to facilitate the exits of a number of fringe players, with Davd Datro Fofana having left Chelsea on a permanent basis on Friday.

However, as per Sport Witness, Chelsea's owners are already on the look out for fresh prospects.

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Who is Luis Pacheco?

The report says that Pacheco is someone who has emerged on Chelsea's radar ahead of 2027.

Palmeiras are said to have offered out the 18-year-old in an effort to attract a suitable proposal.

Pacheco, a one-cap Brazil Under-20 international, has already racked up 11 appearances for the first team.

His first Brasileiro start came in May, but since his withdrawal at half time against Chapecoense, he has not made a senior outing in six matches.

Chelsea allegedly want more time to consider whether to make a formal approach for the defensive-minded player, who has 254 minutes of senior football under his belt.

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Could Pacheco stay at Palmeiras?

Manager Abel Ferreira has publicly praised the ability of Pacheco, indicating that he was prepared to end interest in signing a senior alternative at one stage.

Furthermore, it is alleged that Pacheco has an £86.5m release clause in his contract.

Holding a contract until December 2029, Pacheco may plausibly remain at Palmeiras for the foreseeable future.