Monday’s La Liga predictions and previews including Osasuna vs. Levante

Today’s La Liga predictions include Osasuna’s clash with Levante and a contest between Malaga and Deportivo La Coruna.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Osasuna will begin their 2026-27 La Liga campaign with a clash against Levante this evening.

Luis Miguel Ramis’s side finished 17th last season, narrowly avoiding relegation on goal difference, accumulating 42 points, while Levante have already started their campaign, losing 3-0 away to Espanyol in their first game.

We say: Osasuna 1-0 Levante

Levante were disappointing against Espanyol last time out, and we are expecting home advantage to allow Osasuna to claim all three points on Monday night.

> Click here to read our full preview for Osasuna vs. Levante, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / SUSA

Newly promoted Malaga will be hoping to get their first win and avoid successive defeats after a 2-0 away loss to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Juan Francisco Funes’s side now switch to home advantage against another newly promoted outfit, while Deportivo La Coruna drew their opening game 1-1 against Elche and will want a first three points back in La Liga after an eight-year absence.

We say: Malaga 2-2 Deportivo La Coruna

Both of these teams have quality in the final third of the field, and we are expecting an open game, with the points potentially being shared in a 2-2 draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Malaga vs. Deportivo de A Coruna, including team news and predicted lineups