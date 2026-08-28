Why Arsenal don't need to sign Gabriel Martinelli replacement as Al-Hilal terms 'agreed'

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli has agreed terms on a four-year contract with Al-Hilal, according to a report.

The Brazil international is soon expected to become the Gunners' most expensive sale of all time, a title held by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the past nine years since his £35m move to Liverpool in 2017.

Despite missing out on Vinicius Junior and Liverpool-bound Bradley Barcola, as well as selling Leandro Trossard to Besiktas, Arsenal had identified Martinelli as a sellable asset in the current window.

The 25-year-old was left out of Mikel Arteta's squad for their 3-0 win over Coventry City in the Premier League last Friday, when Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman were preferred as substitutes.

Al-Hilal have since made steady progress in talks with both Arsenal and the player, and according to Ge Globo, Martinelli has now agreed a four-year contract that will run until 2030.

Gabriel Martinelli 'agrees' four-year Al-Hilal contract

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The former Ituano starlet will supposedly become the second-highest Brazilian player in the world - behind Vinicius Junior - in Saudi Arabia, where he will link up with the likes of Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Crysencio Summerville and Karim Benzema.

The report adds that Arsenal are expected to receive a total of €65m (£55.6m) through Martinelli's sale, and the winger is now just waiting to work through the final details with his current club.

Martinelli's 'imminent' move to Al-Hilal will bring an end to his seven-year association with Arsenal, whom he joined in the summer of 2019 when Unai Emery was still in charge.

The South American has since registered 62 goals and 36 assists in 278 games for the Gunners, including 11 strikes and seven helpers from 53 matches in all tournaments during the 2025-26 season.

Arteta hinted that Martinelli's departure was forthcoming in his pre-Villa press conference, when asked about the 25-year-old leaving training early on Thursday.

"That's another personal situation that we're dealing with," Arteta responded. "I think everybody knows and recognises how much we love Gabi. Whatever the outcome is, it will be because everybody agrees to that."

Why Arsenal do not need to sign direct Martinelli replacement

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As bright a start as Christos Tzolis has made to his Arsenal career, the Greece international cannot carry the left-wing burden on his own, but Arsenal already have a few internal solutions.

Indeed, Eberechi Eze could be viewed as a long-term left-wing option, especially with Martin Odegaard starting the season strongly and Nwaneri's presence on the bench last week suggesting at a role for him in red and white this season.

Alternatively, if Arteta decides that Dowman is ready for regular first-team exposure, the teenager could serve as Bukayo Saka's backup, allowing Noni Madueke to compete with and cover for Tzolis on the left.

Links with Pedro Neto and Marcus Rashford are unlikely to lead to anything concrete before the deadline strikes, and with the Julian Alvarez pursuit being prioritised, Arsenal could very well end the window without signing a direct Martinelli successor - and it should not be a decision they live to regret.