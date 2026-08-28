Crystal Palace vs. Man City confirmed lineups: Bouaddi, Cherki, Mateta, Sarr decisions made for Premier League clash

Enzo Maresca has named Manchester City’s new signing Ayyoub Bouaddi on the substitutes’ bench for tonight’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The 18-year-old midfielder became the Premier League’s most expensive teenager on Wednesday, joining from Lille for £85.6m, but the decision has been made to not start the Moroccan starlet against the Eagles.

Maresca has made just the one change from the side that beat Bournemouth 2-1 last weekend, with Rayan Cherki – who assisted both of City’s goal in the win over the Cherries – taking the place of Rico Lewis.

It seems likely that Cherki will operate in the No.10 role, with Phil Foden and Antoine Semenyo set to start in wide positions.

All three players will provide support in attack for Erling Haaland, who has scored eight goals in just six games against Crystal Palace, and is now looking to net his first goal of the 2026-27 season.

Marc Guehi surprisingly played as a midfielder against Bournemouth and he is set to continue in the same role alongside club-record summer arrival Elliot Anderson.

Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly will all continue in defence, protecting goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Meanwhile, there is no place in the matchday squad for Jack Grealish, who is being linked with a late move away from Man City before the September 1 deadline, while Matheus Nunes remains out as he continues to recover from a minor muscle issue.

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, SPP, Sport Press Photo, Alamy Live News

Sage makes four changes, Mateta, Sarr out of Palace squad

As for Crystal Palace, new head coach Pierre Sage has made four changes to the team that began the 2-0 defeat at Everton last weekend.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Anan Khalaili will make their full debuts for the Eagles in defence; the former is set to begin in the three-man backline alongside Jayde Canvot and Chris Richards, while the latter operates at right wing-back.

The inclusion of Khalaili sees Nottingham Forest-linked Daniel Munoz drop to the bench, while Tomiyasu comes in for the Chadi Riad, who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ACL injury sustained against Everton.

Yeremy Pino and Jorgen Strand Larsen also come into the Palace side at the expense of Dwight McNeil and Jean-Philippe Mateta, the latter is ruled out with an injury that will keep him out for around four weeks, according to Sage.

Ismaila Sarr has also been left out of the squad amid reported interest from elsewhere, but new signing Axel Disasi has been named on the substitutes’ bench and could make his debut.

Crystal Palace starting lineup: Henderson; Khalaili, Canvot, Richards, Tomiyasu, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Pino, Nketiah, Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Munoz, Disasi, Mingueza, Hughes, Lerma, Gozo, McNeil, Guessand

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Anderson, Guehi; Foden, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland

Subs: Rulli, Kovacic, Ait-Nouri, Reis, Echeverri, Bouaddi, McAidoo, Braithwaite, Lewis