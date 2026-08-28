Man City transfer news: Enzo Maresca's Citizens 'plot' daring move to land £80m-rated Premier League ace

Manchester City have reportedly commenced formal talks with Everton over a late summer swoop for Iliman Ndiaye.

City are rapidly stepping up their squad overhaul under Enzo Maresca in the wake of Savio and Nico Gonzalez heading through the exit door.

Since his 2024 switch from Marseille, Ndiaye has cemented his status as a dependable figure on Merseyside.

Now, however, the gifted Senegalese attacker has unexpectedly become a priority target for the Manchester giants as they seek reinforcements on the flanks.

Ndiaye 'agrees' personal terms with Man City

© Iconsport / SPI/Cody Froggatt

Nicolo Schira claims the 26-year-old has fully committed to completing a switch to the Etihad before the deadline.

In his post on X, the Italian reporter stated the forward is prepared to put pen to paper on a bumper deal running until 2031.

With terms on the player's side now sorted, club chiefs are said to be engaged in club-to-club dialogue to hash out an agreeable fee.

Naturally, the Toffees hierarchy are loath to part ways with a pivotal player at the 11th hour and will insist on a hefty sum to green-light the move.

Ndiaye to Man City: Will Grealish be used as a makeweight?

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Fresh claims indicate Everton have slapped an eye-watering £80m price tag on their talisman, presenting a major stumbling block in discussions.

Nevertheless, the Citizens could hold the ideal leverage to slash that staggering valuation and entice the Merseyside outfit into a deal.

Broad speculation suggests a part-exchange agreement featuring Jack Grealish is currently on the table.

Following the England international's previous loan spell at Everton, boss David Moyes is said to be desperate to bring him back on a permanent basis.

Should this intricate swap materialise, Maresca will land his top forward priority whilst shifting a fringe player off the books.