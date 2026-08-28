Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Brighton: Moises Caicedo, Jordan Henderson latest

Chelsea will be aiming to make it two wins out of two at the start of the 2026-27 Premier League season and three across all competitions when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Xabi Alonso era began on Monday when the Blues secured all three points in their first Premier League match, courtesy of a 3-2 away win over Fulham.

The West Londoners then followed up that derby win with a routine 2-0 EFL Cup victory over Luton Town, sealing progression to the third round and remaining unblemished under their new manager ahead of facing an opponent they lost to in the capital last season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the fixture with Brighton, who beat the Blues at Stamford Bridge last season.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Wrist

Possible return date: September 6 (vs. Arsenal)

Jordan Henderson is currently recovering from a wrist injury he sustained at the 2026 World Cup with England, and he is not expected to return until next month.

© Iconsport / Alamy

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: August 30 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Moises Caicedo has so far been absent from Chelsea's first two games under the Alonso tenure, with the Spanish manager revealing that the star midfielder will be assessed ahead of Sunday's top-flight match with the Seagulls.

© Imago / SPI

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Sep 12 (vs. Hull City)

Marco Palestra has also missed Chelsea's wins over Fulham and Luton after sustaining an injury in training. The summer signing remains unavailable for selection against the Seagulls and may not return until the middle of next month.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players banned for their Premier League clash against Brighton.