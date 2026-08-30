Man City transfer news LIVE: Cody Gakpo talks, Jack Grealish strategy, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Sunday, August 30!

Enzo Maresca's side have already splashed the cash on midfield reinforcements this summer, but if reports are to be believed, a significant sum is about to be spent on a new attacker.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man City done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on August 30?

Manchester City are understood to be closing in on Cody Gakpo's £85m transfer from Liverpool, with the Dutch international believed to have already given his approval for a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Reports suggest the deal is expected to be finalised as soon as Liverpool complete their own move for a replacement winger, potentially Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr.

Elsewhere, City are reportedly prepared to sanction Jack Grealish's departure before Tuesday's deadline, with both Everton and Sunderland understood to hold an interest in the 30-year-old.

Everton already have some leverage in the race, given City's own interest in Toffees winger Iliman Ndiaye, who is understood to have already agreed personal terms on a contract until 2031.

Reports suggest Everton would be open to a deal worth £60m plus Grealish for Ndiaye, a package that would represent a notable saving on their reported £80m valuation of the Senegal international.

City's ongoing pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez remains unresolved, according to reports, with the west London club continuing to demand a fee in excess of £100m for the Argentine.

Enzo Maresca's squad rebuild has already been extensive this summer, following the club-record signing of Ayyoub Bouaddi and the sales of Rodri and Bernardo Silva earlier in the window.

Grealish made just an eight-minute cameo in City's recent win over Bournemouth, having fallen down the pecking order since returning from a season-long loan at Everton.