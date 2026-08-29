Man City transfer news LIVE: £80m Iliman Ndiaye talks, Enzo Fernandez developments, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Saturday, August 29!

Enzo Maresca's side can put their feet up this weekend after slaying Crystal Palace 4-1 in Friday's Premier League match, but there will still be no laurels rested on in the transfer market.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man City done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on August 29?

Manchester City have reportedly opened formal talks with Everton over a deadline swoop for winger Iliman Ndiaye, who is understood to have already agreed personal terms on a contract running until 2031.

Everton are said to be demanding around £80m for the Senegal international, though City are believed to see outgoing winger Jack Grealish as potential leverage to bring that valuation down.

David Moyes is understood to be keen to bring Grealish back to Goodison Park on a permanent basis, having previously worked with the Englishman during a loan spell on Merseyside.

Elsewhere, incoming Brazilian midfielder Allan has been backed to succeed in the Premier League by a former Palmeiras coach, who recalled a standout youth performance against Chelsea as the moment he knew the 22-year-old had what it takes.

Allan is set to follow in the footsteps of previous Brazilian imports to the Etihad Stadium, including Fernandinho, Ederson and former Palmeiras forward Gabriel Jesus.

City's interest in a reunion with Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez remains ongoing, according to reports, though the west London club are understood to be holding out for a fee in excess of £100m for the Argentine.

Chelsea are believed to have identified Monaco's Lamine Camara as a fallback option should Fernandez depart, giving City something of a free run at their primary midfield target for now.

Enzo Maresca's rebuild has already been extensive this summer, with the club having overseen a host of departures and arrivals as the head coach reshapes his squad before Tuesday's deadline.

Should the Ndiaye deal progress, reports suggest City would be adding further attacking quality on the flanks to complement their significant investment in midfield throughout the window.

Everton's reluctance to part with Ndiaye at short notice is understood to reflect his importance to David Moyes's own plans, meaning City may need to move quickly to get any agreement finalised before Tuesday's deadline.