Chelsea transfer news: Euro club 'close' to reaching agreement for Marc Guiu

Chelsea striker Marc Guiu is reportedly close to leaving the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

Guiu joined the Blues from Barcelona in 2024 on a six-year contract after Chelsea activated his £5.14m release clause.

The 20-year-old has made 29 appearances for Chelsea, scoring eight goals, and played a key role in their 2024-25 Conference League campaign before a hamstring injury ruled him out of the knockout stages.

In 2025-26, Guiu made just eight Premier League appearances for Chelsea, while his loan spell at Sunderland was cut short after less than a month due to a centre-forward crisis at his parent club.

Guiu was not included in Xabi Alonso's squad for Chelsea's pre-season tour, making it clear that the youngster was not part of his plans.

Marc Guiu close to joining RB Leipzig?

© Imago / IPS

According to The Athletic, German club RB Leipzig are close to reaching an agreement in principle with Chelsea for Guiu.

While the deal has not yet been completed, there is an expectation from all parties that the move will go through.

Chelsea initially expected to receive around £25m from a permanent sale, but they have now lowered their demands to facilitate the transfer.

Serie A giants Napoli were also reportedly interested in signing Guiu, but it appears the young striker is now heading towards the Bundesliga.

Chelsea transfers: More exits to follow?

© Imago / Sportimage

This has been a massive window for the Blues, who have signed 10 new players and already offloaded 13.

Guiu is set to become the third striker to leave Chelsea this summer, after Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap joined Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest respectively.

There could be more departures in the remaining days of the summer window, with Enzo Fernandez facing an uncertain future amid reported interest from Manchester City.