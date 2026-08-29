Chelsea transfer news LIVE: Lamine Camara battle, £86.5m teenager interest, latest updates today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Saturday, August 29!

Xabi Alonso's men have Brighton & Hove Albion in their sights for Sunday's Premier League fixture, while the Stamford Bridge transfer team cast their eye on a new £43m midfielder.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Chelsea done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on August 29?

Chelsea are understood to be facing fresh competition from Crystal Palace for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, with the Eagles reportedly readying a £43m bid of their own.

Xabi Alonso is said to have made the 22-year-old his priority target as a potential replacement for Enzo Fernandez, who continues to be strongly linked with a move to Manchester City.

Camara is understood to be viewed as a smart profile technically, though reports suggest his height could be a slight concern given Chelsea's current lack of a taller option in central midfield.

Fernandez's absence from Chelsea's squad for their EFL Cup tie with Luton Town was widely read as a sign that BlueCo are prepared to sanction his departure before deadline day.

Elsewhere, Nicolas Jackson's exit to Aston Villa has been confirmed, Unai Emery describing the move as the beginning of a "new chapter" ahead of Ollie Watkins's own departure to Al-Hilal.

Chelsea are also believed to be keeping tabs on Palmeiras teenager Luis Pacheco, a defensive midfielder with an £86.5m release clause who has made just 11 senior appearances for the Brazilian club.

Fringe players continue to be moved on in the meantime, with winger Caleb Wiley joining Preston North End on loan and forward David Datro Fofana completing a permanent transfer to Servette.

Xabi Alonso has hinted that further business remains likely before Tuesday's deadline, telling reporters: "We are quite close to the plan we had. So far the team is coming together."

Chelsea are additionally understood to be closing in on a move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, a deal reports suggest could yet have knock-on consequences for other members of Alonso's current squad.