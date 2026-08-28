Chelsea vs. Brighton: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Premier League clash

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings:

Chelsea wins: 16

Draws: 5

Brighton & Hove Albion wins: 7

Chelsea welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge on Sunday with both sides in strong form after opening their Premier League campaigns with victories.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea began with an entertaining 3-2 win at Fulham, while Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton produced one of the weekend's standout displays by thrashing Aston Villa 4-0.

Brighton's victory was particularly impressive, with the Seagulls scoring all four goals inside the opening 31 minutes, including a quick-fire double from Jack Hinshelwood.

Chelsea were also involved in a five-goal thriller in the West London derby, with Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer all finding the net.

The visitors, however, have dominated this fixture recently, winning each of the last four meetings, including a 3-0 victory at the Amex in April, while Chelsea's last win came in a 4-2 home success in September 2024.

Chelsea have won 10 of the last 20 meetings with Brighton, who have claimed six victories, while the other four matches ended level, with the Blues holding a 33-27 advantage on goals.

Eighteen of those 20 meetings have come in the Premier League, with the other two producing Brighton's 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round win in February 2025 and Chelsea's 1-0 EFL Cup third-round victory in September 2023.

The overall record therefore favours Chelsea, but the recent trend does not, with Brighton winning all four of the sides' latest meetings in all competitions.

The most recent encounter came on April 21, 2026, when Brighton swept Chelsea aside 3-0 at the Amex through goals from Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood and substitute Danny Welbeck.

That result left Chelsea without a goal in five consecutive league games for the first time since 1912, underlining the extent of their struggles against Brighton.

Brighton had also won the previous meeting 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on September 27, 2025, recovering from Enzo Fernandez's opener after Trevoh Chalobah was sent off in the 53rd minute.

Danny Welbeck equalised in the 77th minute before Maxim De Cuyper and Welbeck completed the comeback in stoppage time.

The result made Chelsea the first team since 2011 to lose a home Premier League game by two or more goals after leading at half time, while Welbeck's two goals took his tally against the Blues to seven goal involvements in eight league appearances.

Brighton's recent dominance began with a memorable week in February 2025, when Kaoru Mitoma scored a late winner in a 2-1 FA Cup comeback before the Seagulls followed it up with a 3-0 league victory six days later.

Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh scored in that league meeting, while the FA Cup tie saw Georginio Rutter cancel out Bart Verbruggen's own goal before Mitoma settled the contest.

In the Premier League, Brighton have now won four of their last seven meetings with Chelsea after failing to win any of their first 10 against the Blues following their 2017 promotion.

The corresponding fixture in 2024 produced one of the most remarkable individual performances in the rivalry, with Cole Palmer scoring four first-half goals in Chelsea's 4-2 win, becoming the first player in Premier League history to achieve the feat.

Chelsea also won 2-1 at the Amex in May 2024, with Palmer and Christopher Nkunku scoring either side of half time before Reece James was sent off, while Welbeck's stoppage-time header proved only a consolation.

Another memorable meeting came in October 2022, when Graham Potter endured a painful return to Brighton as Chelsea manager, losing 4-1 after Leandro Trossard and own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah put the hosts 3-0 up inside 14 minutes.

Chelsea's biggest win in this sequence came in January 2018, when Eden Hazard scored twice and Willian once inside the opening six minutes as Antonio Conte's side cruised to a 4-0 victory at the Amex.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 21, 2026: Brighton 3-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 27, 2025: Chelsea 1-3 Brighton (Premier League)

Feb 14, 2025: Brighton 3-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 08, 2025: Brighton 2-1 Chelsea (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Sep 28, 2024: Chelsea 4-2 Brighton (Premier League)

May 15, 2024: Brighton 1-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 3, 2023: Chelsea 3-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Sep 27, 2023: Chelsea 1-0 Brighton (EFL Cup Third Round)

Apr 15, 2023: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2022: Brighton 4-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 18, 2022: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2021: Chelsea 1-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Apr 20, 2021: Chelsea 0-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Sep 14, 2020: Brighton 1-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2020: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 28, 2019: Chelsea 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Apr 03, 2019: Chelsea 3-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 16, 2018: Brighton 1-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 20, 2018: Brighton 0-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2017: Chelsea 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 21, 2026: Brighton 3-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 27, 2025: Chelsea 1-3 Brighton (Premier League)

Feb 14, 2025: Brighton 3-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 08, 2025: Brighton 2-1 Chelsea (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Sep 28, 2024: Chelsea 4-2 Brighton (Premier League)

May 15, 2024: Brighton 1-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 3, 2023: Chelsea 3-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Sep 27, 2023: Chelsea 1-0 Brighton (EFL Cup Third Round)

Apr 15, 2023: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2022: Brighton 4-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Read more on Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion