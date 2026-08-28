Chelsea transfer news: Lamine Camara 'hope' as Premier League club readying £43m bid to beat Xabi Alonso to midfielder

Crystal Palace are reported to have joined Chelsea in the race for Lamine Camara from Monaco.

The Blues will face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday in their second Premier League game of the season, and fans are optimistic after a strong performance against Fulham last weekend.

There were some issues defensively against the Cottagers, especially in the middle of the pitch, so it came as no surprise to see the Londoners linked with reinforcements in the aftermath of that match.

Xabi Alonso's side were said to be interested in signing Monaco midfielder Camara, though the sale of Enzo Fernandez may first be needed to open space in the squad.

A new report from L'Equipe claims that Palace have not given up hope of signing the 22-year-old, with a €50m (£42.78m) bid being readied.

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Lamine Camara assessed: Why do Chelsea want Monaco midfielder?

Camara has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in Ligue 1, with his rounded ability making him a standout candidate for elite clubs.

The 22-year-old is technically skilled enough to contribute during early phases of play, but he is also a tenacious tackler, with the Senegalese star having won 2.3 tackles per game last season, as well as 59% of his ground duels.

LAMINE CAMARA AT MONACO IN 2025-26 (LIGUE 1) Matches: 24 Starts: 22 Goals: 3 Assists: 4 Tackles per Game: 2.3 Balls Recovered per Game: 6.6 Accurate Passes per Game: 43.5 Ground Duels Won: 59% Aerial Duels Won: 40%

There are some concerns about his height (5ft 8in), particularly as he only won 40% of his aerial duels in the league in 2025-26, though the Blues' back three should be able to help him in the air.

Perhaps an added bonus with Camara is that he is an expert set-piece taker, and with Arsenal having demonstrated the importance of dead-ball deliveries, that could be an invaluable trait.

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Enzo Fernandez dilemma: Will Man City buy midfielder?

Chelsea already have Moises Caicedo, Dario Essugo, Jordan Henderson and Romeo Lavia at the club, and with Fernandez still part of Alonso's squad, it is difficult to see how the Blues could fit Camara into the team.

Manchester City have been consistently linked with the Argentine, but they have reportedly been quoted a price significantly in excess of £100m.

With the transfer window set to close on Tuesday, Chelsea may have to lower their demands if they hope to make room for Camara.