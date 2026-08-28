Preview: Sunderland vs Fulham - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams desperate for their first Premier League points of the season will lock horns at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, when Sunderland host Fulham.

The Black Cats are looking to put their frustrating opening defeat firmly in the past, while the Cottagers are hoping to build on their cup win last time out.

Match preview

Regis Le Bris's Sunderland enjoyed an exceptional first campaign back in the top flight, finishing seventh and qualifying for the Europa League, but it remains to be seen whether they can repeat the feat this time around considering the level of competition.

The Black Cats kicked off their 2026-27 by losing 2-1 against Ipswich Town last Saturday, a game that saw them succumb to a 90th-minute dagger from Jack Clarke.

Le Bris's side also conceded first at the weekend, and though Nilson Angulo struck back before half time, the fact the Wearsiders were unable to hold out against a promoted opponent will be concerning to fans.

To make matters worse, Sunderland have now kept just one clean sheet from their seven most recent competitive matches, a defensive record that will need to improve if the club are to climb the table this term.

Supporters will also be wary about the Black Cats' attacking output, which has seen the team score six goals while conceding seven across their last four outings.

However, Sunday's showdown will be the first of the season at the Stadium of Light, and the occasion is sure to give the hosts a major psychological boost.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Meanwhile, Fulham are still getting to grips with the demands of new manager Alvaro Arbeloa, but there have been positive signs from the 43-year-old's start.

The Cottagers may have been beaten 3-2 by Chelsea during their Premier League opener, but they pushed their derby rivals all the way, even if they could not quite find an equaliser.

Result aside, Spanish striker Gonzalo Garcia - who was signed from Real Madrid for £34m earlier this month - scored against the Blues to mark his competitive debut in style.

To prove it was not a one-off, the 22-year-old followed up with another goal during Fulham's 3-0 EFL Cup victory over AFC Wimbledon on Thursday, coming off the bench to seal the win in second-half stoppage time.

That triumph will bolster the confidence within Arbeloa's squad, considering they have scored five goals across their first two matches of the 2026-27 campaign, enough to create a feeling of optimism before heading to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland Premier League form:

Fulham Premier League form:

Fulham form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Saquan Stimpson, ZUMA Press, ZUMA Press, Inc., Alamy

Sunderland will be without left winger Simon Adingra this weekend as he recovers from an ankle injury that is likely to see him sidelined for around six weeks.

In his absence, Nilson Angulo should start on the left flank, joining Enzo Le Fee and Trai Hume in an attacking trio behind striker Brian Brobbey.

The Black Cats will also be missing left-back Dayann Methalie, as the summer signing serves a suspension that has carried over from accumulating yellow cards during his days in France.

For Sunday's clash, Le Bris looks set to start Reinildo Mandava on the left of his back four, alongside Omar Alderete, Dan Ballard and Thomas Meunier.

As for Fulham, they are missing midfielder Tom Cairney, who underwent surgery on a minor knee injury earlier this month and is expected back after the September international break.

Alex Iwobi should be on hand to operate beside Sander Berge at the base of Arbeloa's midfield, with Joshua King taking the number 10 role.

Elsewhere, centre-back Luc De Fougerolles is a doubt after picking up a knock, and if he is unavailable, then Calvin Bassey and Joachim Andersen will start at the heart of the visiting defence.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Meunier, Ballard, Alderete, Mandava; Sadiki, Xhaka; Hume, Le Fee, Angulo; Brobbey

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Andersen, Robinson; Iwobi, Berge; Bobb, King, Palacios; Garcia

We say: Sunderland 1-2 Fulham

Sunderland continued their pattern of defensive frailty from the end of last season by conceding twice against Ipswich, something that could be their undoing on Sunday.

Fulham have scored five goals from their first two games this term, and will be confident of securing all three points this weekend.

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