Preview: Casa Pia vs Moreirense - prediction, team news, lineups

Sitting rock bottom of the Primeira Liga table, Casa Pia aim to earn their first point of the campaign as they welcome Moreirense to Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior for Sunday's matchday four encounter.

Os Gansos have lost each of their opening three matches of the season, including last weekend's trip to Gil Vicente, while the visitors from Moreira saw their own gameweek three match against Benfica postponed, leaving them in the relegation playoff spot.

Match preview

Match preview

Appointed in July following the departure of Alvaro Pacheco, Filipe Coelho's start to life at Casa Pia could not have gone any worse, with his team on the wrong side of several metrics three games into the season.

Aside from losing their opening three matches of the campaign, Os Gansos remain the only side yet to find the net in the division, while also conceding a league-high 10 goals this term following defeats to newly promoted Maritimo (1-0), Benfica (7-0) and last weekend's 2-0 setback at Gil Vicente.

After suffering the heaviest defeat so far in the campaign a week earlier against the Eagles, Coelho saw his side concede two goals in the first half in Barcelos, making it the second consecutive match in which Casa Pia have let in multiple goals before the interval.

The Geese's poor start to the season is particularly concerning for a side looking to avoid another late-season scrap after earning survival through the playoff route, having finished in the relegation playoff spot last term, a downturn from their ninth-place finish the previous campaign.

While Casa Pia are looking to arrest their slump this weekend, they will also be aiming to end a seven-game league winless run at Pina Manique in regular-season action (D4, L3), a streak that saw Os Gansos finish as the third-worst home side in the division last term with 15 points from a possible 51.

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Meanwhile, Moreirense enter this encounter following two weeks of rest after their matchday three fixture with Benfica was postponed due to the Eagles' continental commitment, and the Green and Whites will hope their return ushers in good tidings.

Vasco Botelho da Costa's side failed to record victories in their first two games of the season, having followed up an opening-day draw against Braga with a humiliating 4-0 defeat away at Arouca on matchday two.

As such, the Green and Whites are winless in their last four league matches, stretching back to the previous campaign, where they finished seventh in the Primeira Liga standings, meaning the Moreira club must raise their game if they harbour hopes of surpassing that placement.

Winning two of their last three matches (D1) with Casa Pia offers enough encouragement heading into the weekend, though Moreirense have failed to record a victory on their last two visits to Pina Manique (D1, L1), including a 1-1 draw when both sides met in March.

That leaves extra concern for a side that has struggled on the road in recent months, with the Green and Whites winless in their last six league travels (D2, L4), a run that also saw them manage just 16 points from 17 away matches in the Primeira Liga last season.

Casa Pia Primeira Liga form:

L

L

L

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

D

L

Team News

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Casa Pia could yet again remain without Kelian Nsona due to fitness issues, who has not featured this season, while Korede Osundina is a doubt after his surprise omission last time out.

Meanwhile, defender Khaly is back in contention after serving a one-match suspension against Gil Vicente for his red card on matchday two.

Manager Coelho has kept faith in new signing Henrique Araujo in the opening three fixtures despite the striker drawing a blank in all three, and while we could see him lead the line once again, veteran attacker Cassiano is pushing for his first start of the campaign.

Moreirense are expected to remain without summer acquisition Janderson, who is still looking to get back to full fitness from an injury he suffered while at Cruzeiro.

Yan Maranhao, on the other hand, has fully recovered from the thigh issue that kept him out of the defeat against Arouca, so we could see the attacker feature this weekend.

Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Gomes; Geraldes, Goulart, Sousa, Conte; Ofori, Clua, Pereira; Jatta, Araujo, Rochinha

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Santos, Batista, Maracas, Kiko; John, Liberato; Vieira, Alonso, Landerson; Parsemain

We say: Casa Pia 1-1 Moreirense

This is an encounter between two sides trying to find their rhythm in the new season, with neither side in the best form, and we expect them to cancel each other out, making a draw a very feasible outcome here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.