Preview: Willem II vs Heerenveen - prediction, team news, lineups

Willem II host Heerenveen at Koning Willem II Stadion on Sunday looking for a first point of the season, four matchdays into their return to the Eredivisie.

The hosts have lost both of their opening two matches, while Heerenveen arrive in ninth place after an opening month that brought a win, a draw and a surprise home defeat.

Match preview

Willem II return to the Eredivisie only one year after being relegated from it, having won the Eerste Divisie play-offs last season following a third-placed finish in the second tier.

John Stegeman's side began the new campaign with a 4-1 defeat at Go Ahead Eagles on August 8, a result that left them with just 31% possession and one shot on target for the entire match.

A second defeat followed on August 15, N.E.C. Nijmegen winning 1-4 at Koning Willem II Stadion in front of 14,600 supporters, with Adam Tahaui, Tjaronn Chery, Bryan Linssen and Kaj Sierhuis on the scoresheet before Thomas Verheydt's late reply.

That defeat leaves Willem II with eight goals conceded and two scored from their two matches, and without their round-three fixture at Ajax, which the KNVB moved to September 15 to allow Ajax to prepare for European commitments.

The club strengthened over the summer with the signings of midfielder Tonny Vilhena from Panathinaikos and defender Hidde ter Avest from Oxford United, along with Mats Lemmens from RWDM Brussels, as Stegeman rebuilt a squad for an immediate return to the top flight.

© Imago

Robin Veldman's side opened their season with a 1-0 win over FC Twente on August 9, substitute Luca Oyen scoring the only goal in the 52nd minute after being set up by fellow substitute Jacob Trenskow.

Heerenveen followed that with a 2-2 draw at Ajax on August 16, a result that denied Ajax back-to-back opening wins and kept Heerenveen unbeaten through two rounds.

That run ended last weekend, when PEC Zwolle won 2-0 at the Abe Lenstra Stadion through goals from Nick Viergever and Koen Kostons, both created by Dylan Mbayo.

Heerenveen had 64.1% of possession and 18 attempts in that match without scoring, with Zwolle goalkeeper Jasper Schendelaar making five saves to preserve the clean sheet.

The defeat, Heerenveen's first of the season, dropped Veldman's side from eighth to ninth, though the club added midfielder Dirk Proper on a four-year deal from N.E.C. in late July, a signing made to directly replace Joris van Overeem.

Willem II Eredivisie form:

Heerenveen Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Pro Shots

Willem II remain without goalkeeper Thomas Didillon-Hodl, sidelined by a hamstring injury that has forced Wouter van der Steen into the side, with a return date yet to be confirmed.

Jari Schuurman, Amine Lachkar, Per van Loon, Anass Zarrouk and Armin Culum were also unavailable for the N.E.C. defeat and remain doubts, leaving Stegeman with limited options to freshen up his starting eleven.

Heerenveen were missing Mats Egbring and Oliver Braude through injury for the defeat to PEC Zwolle, with Braude withdrawn during that match and his availability for Sunday unclear.

Jacob Trenskow and Luca Oyen remain Heerenveen's most productive attacking players, with Trenskow leading the squad for both goals and assists this season, and both are expected to keep their places if fit.

Willem II possible starting lineup:

Van der Steen; Ciranni, Stam, Hoogma, Tjoe-A-On; Boogaard, Van Aalst; Slory, Gurbuz, Verheydt; Haen

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverboer; Petrov, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis; Linday, Proper; Trenskow, Meerveld, Rivera; Vente

We say: Willem II 1-2 Heerenveen

Willem II have conceded eight goals in two matches and have shown little defensive foundation, and even a below-par Heerenveen side created enough against PEC Zwolle to suggest they retain the greater attacking threat.

Heerenveen hold a clear historical advantage over Willem II, having won 22 of the sides' 47 previous Eredivisie meetings to Willem II's 12, with 13 draws and their greater top-flight experience point to a first away win of the season for the visitors.

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