Preview: Eyupspor vs Alanyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Eyupspor host Alanyaspor at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu on Sunday in round three of the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig season, with the hosts searching for their first points and goals of the campaign.

Ozan Pulat's side have lost their opening two matches without scoring, while the visitors arrive unbeaten after drawing with Gaziantep and beating Besiktas.

Match preview

Eyupspor have endured a frustrating start to the campaign, losing 1-0 away to Besiktas before suffering the same scoreline at home to Gaziantep.

The latest defeat was particularly disappointing because Eyupspor were unable to make home advantage count against a Gaziantep side that spent the final stages with 10 men following Juninho Bacuna's 64th-minute dismissal.

Eyupspor had 56% possession and attempted 12 shots, but their attacking output was poor, producing only 0.49 xG and one shot on target, an issue that also plagued them against Besiktas, when they recorded only one shot on target and produced 0.09 xG.

The defeat leaves the Purple-Yellows without a goal from their opening two league games, making them one of two teams alongside Erzurumspor yet to find the net, while they are also one of three teams without a point.

There are nevertheless reasons for optimism, with Eyupspor having previously enjoyed this fixture, winning each of their last three meetings with Alanyaspor and remaining unbeaten in their four top-flight meetings (3W, 1D).

Their most recent encounter ended in a 3-0 victory, while their other two wins came during the 2024-25 campaign, and the Eyup side have won both times they have hosted this fixture in the Super Lig.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Meanwhile, Alanyaspor produced one of the more surprising results of the opening two rounds when they defeated Besiktas 1-0 at home last weekend.

Nuno Lima scored the decisive goal in the 73rd minute, heading in from Florent Hadergjonaj's delivery, a result that was achieved despite Besiktas completing 560 passes to the Thunders' 295, illustrating how effectively Joao Pereira's side were able to remain compact and wait for an opportunity to strike.

That followed a 1-1 draw away to Gaziantep on the opening weekend, meaning Alanyaspor have four points from their opening two matches, having now scored twice and conceded once, with the visitors demonstrating a willingness to keep matches tight rather than committing excessive numbers forward.

The challenge now is to produce a similar defensive performance away from home while improving their attacking output against an opponent they have scored just three times against in four meetings while conceding nine.

Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Eyupspor form (all competitions):

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Eyupspor have several selection concerns heading into the contest, with David Costa having served his suspension and available again after missing the Gaziantep defeat, while Yusuf Barasi could also return to the XI.

Pulat is likely to retain a 4-2-3-1 structure, with Costa potentially returning to midfield and Abdelhamid Sabiri operating in an advanced role, while Ahmed Abdullahi and Bilal Boutobba are among the options to lead the attack.

Alanyaspor could have Maestro back from a thigh injury, joining Gaius Makouta in midfield in place of Baran Gezek.

Pereira is expected to keep the three-man defence that helped secure the victory over Besiktas, with Lima, Fidan Aliti and Umit Akdag providing the central defensive structure.

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Moldovan; Giordano, El Yamiq, Ulvan, Jules; Costa, Massanga; Pintor, Sabiri, Boutobba; Abdullahi

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Victor; Lima, Aliti, Akdag; Hadergjonaj, Makouta, Maestro, Ruan; Kaya, Usluoglu, Hwang Ui-jo

We say: Eyupspor 1-1 Alanyaspor

Eyupspor's inability to score in their opening two matches makes it difficult to back them to win, but their strong recent head-to-head record against Alanyaspor and the return of David Costa should improve their attacking prospects.

The hosts should finally get on the scoresheet, but Pereira's side have enough defensive discipline to avoid defeat and leave Istanbul with a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.