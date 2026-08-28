Preview: Feyenoord vs ADO Den Haag - prediction, team news, lineups

Feyenoord host newly promoted ADO Den Haag at De Kuip on Sunday looking to stay unbeaten in the Eredivisie.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have collected seven points from three matches and sit fourth after two wins and a draw, while the visitors arrive in danger of an immediate slide back toward the relegation zone having lost all three of their opening fixtures back in the top flight.

Match preview

Feyenoord finished second in last season's Eredivisie, 19 points behind champions PSV Eindhoven, a placement that secured direct qualification for this season's UEFA Champions League league phase.

Van Bronckhorst's side opened this campaign with a 1-0 win at Sparta Rotterdam before being pegged back from 2-0 up to draw 2-2 at home to Go Ahead Eagles.

They responded in emphatic fashion away at Cambuur, winning 5-2 in a match delayed by 30 minutes after fireworks let off by travelling Feyenoord supporters forced the referee to halt play.

Gjivai Zechiel scored twice either side of half-time, Luciano Valente added a third, a Mika Marmol shot deflected in off the goalkeeper for a fourth, and Ayase Ueda converted a penalty to complete the rout.

Zechiel has scored three goals in three league matches to lead Feyenoord's scoring charts this season, with Ueda and Valente on two apiece and Anis Hadj Moussa, Gaoussou Diarra and Jordan Lotomba among those supplying assists.

Their eight goals from three matches make them one of the Eredivisie's most potent attacking sides, though conceding four in the same period, including two after leading Go Ahead Eagles 2-0, has highlighted a need for greater control once ahead.

© Imago / ProShots

ADO Den Haag return to the Eredivisie after a five-year absence, having won last season's Eerste Divisie title with 89 points under head coach Robin Peter.

Their return to the top flight has started poorly, beginning with a 2-0 defeat at AZ Alkmaar before a 4-1 home loss to Groningen, in which Yannick Eduardo scored the club's first Eredivisie goal since promotion.

ADO's misery continued away at Go Ahead Eagles, who won 3-1 through goals from Soren Tengstedt, Victor Edvardsen and a stoppage-time header from Stefan Sigurdarson, with Evan Rottier's low finish the only reply.

Peter's side have scored just twice and conceded nine goals across their three matches, leaving them bottom of the table without a point.

Of the two clubs' 37 league meetings since 2003, Feyenoord have won 21, ADO Den Haag 10, with six drawn.

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

ADO Den Haag Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Iconsport / ANP

Van Bronckhorst remains without five players, with defenders Bart Nieuwkoop, Gijs Smal, Thomas Beelen and Jordan Bos, plus midfielder Jakub Moder, all unavailable.

Tjark Ernst is set to continue in goal, with Jeremiah St Juste, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Mika Marmol and Givairo Read forming the back four.

The midfield trio of Zechiel, Charles Vanhoutte and Valente look set to continue, with Ueda leading the line and Hadj Moussa and Diarra providing width either side.

For ADO Den Haag, Peter is without Cameron Peupion, Jonas Jensen-Abbew and Donat Barany.

Kilian Nikiema is expected to continue in goal behind a back four of Othniel Raterink, Milan Hokke, Pascal Mulder and Sekou Sylla.

Jan Zamburek and Juho Kilo are set to anchor midfield, with Evan Rottier operating centrally behind Eduardo and Daryl van Mieghem and Nigel Thomas providing width.

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Ernst; Marmol, Watanabe, St Juste, Read; Valente, Vanhoutte, Zechiel; Diarra, Hadj Moussa, Ueda

ADO Den Haag possible starting lineup:

Nikiema; Raterink, Hokke, Mulder, Sylla; Zamburek, Kilo; van Mieghem, Thomas; Rottier, Eduardo

We say: Feyenoord 3-0 ADO Den Haag

ADO Den Haag are conceding an average of three goals per match and have kept a clean sheet in none of their three Eredivisie fixtures so far - that defensive record offers little protection against a Feyenoord side averaging 2.67 goals per game and boasting five different scorers already this season.

Feyenoord's tendency to lose control after taking the lead, seen in the Go Ahead Eagles draw, is the one caveat against backing a routine win, but ADO have shown nowhere near the quality required to punish that lapse, scoring only twice themselves and managing just one shot on target in two of their three matches.

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