Crystal Palace 1-4 Man City: Rayan Cherki emulates Thierry Henry as Enzo Maresca answers Premier League critics

Rayan Cherki became the third player to have a game with multiple goals and another with multiple assists across a team's first two matches of a Premier League campaign.

The Manchester City forward was the star of the show on Friday night, with his side emerging as 4-1 winners against Crystal Palace Selhurst Park.

While the Citizens were deserving winners, they were at times placed under pressure by their hosts, though their quality in attack helped decide the game.

Cherki scored City's second and third goals, and he also managed to produce two assists against Bournemouth in City's opening match last weekend.

Opta reveal that the Frenchman became just the third player after Thierry Henry (2004-05) and Didier Drogba (2010-11) to have a game with multiple goals and another game with multiple assists across their team's first two matches of a Premier League campaign.

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer/ Alamy Live News

Man City beat Crystal Palace: Enzo Maresca answers critics?

City needed an injury-time winner from Josko Gvardiol to claim three points against Bournemouth, and the nature of that win raised serious question marks about boss Enzo Maresca.

That game came after the Citizens had been comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Arsenal in the Community Shield, but the club's emphatic win on Friday should help ease some concerns.

RAYAN CHERKI STATS VS. CRYSTAL PALACE Goals: 2 Chances Created: 3 Shots: 3 Touches: 80 Touches in Opposition's Box: 5 Line-Breaking Passes: 4 Successful Dribbles: 3

Palace did have opportunities in the first half, though City still controlled large portions of the match, and their lethal attack was able to regularly threaten in the final third.

The likes of Cherki and Elliot Anderson impressed throughout, and the longer Maresca is at the Etihad, the more the squad may improve as they become accustomed to his demands.

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer/ Alamy Live News

Premier League title race: Can Maresca beat Arsenal?

If City wish to claim the Premier League title from Arsenal, they will need their star forwards to carry them over the line given the Gunners boast the best defence in the division.

Erling Haaland also scored twice against Palace, and it looks as if he could form a deadly partnership with Cherki.

Arsenal lack star attackers, and if City can consistently produce chances while also integrating newcomers like Ayyoub Bouaddi, then there is no reason why they cannot challenge.