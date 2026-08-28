Preview: Nacional vs Estrela Amadora - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to bounce back from last weekend's defeat, Nacional play host to an Estrela Amadora side still searching for their first victory of the new Primeira season as both sides meet in Madeira on Sunday.

The Funchal outfit enter this encounter on the back of a 1-0 loss at Vitoria de Guimaraes, with the result leaving them eighth in the Portuguese top-flight table, while the 11th-placed visitors from Reboleira saw their own matchday three encounter with Braga postponed last weekend.

Match preview

Three matches into the new Primeira Liga season, Joao Giao has already seen the Nacional side he took over in the summer experience every possible result, though the most recent would have left a bitter taste.

After coming from a two-goal deficit to steal a point at Santa Clara (2-2) on the opening weekend and beating Estoril Praia (2-0) on matchday two, Alvinegros suffered their first defeat of the campaign last Sunday at Vitoria, having conceded an early goal from Gustavo.

The result was a setback to Nacional's ambition of ending in the top half this season after back-to-back 14th-place finishes since returning to the top flight in 2024-25, though the Funchal outfit will be looking to bounce back this weekend.

A perfect response might not be far-fetched for a side that has won four of their last five Primeira Liga matches at Estadio da Madeira (L1), though three of those victories came in their last four matches at the ground in 2025-26.

Strikingly, all four triumphs in the previously mentioned stretch have come with clean sheets, including a 2-0 success over Estrela on April 4, suggesting a solid defensive display could play a huge role in claiming maximum points once again this weekend.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

That latest defeat in Madeira ended a three-game unbeaten run for Estrela in competitive meetings with Nacional, though three wins from their last five away games in this fixture should provide the visitors with plenty of encouragement as they chase their first victory of the campaign.

After coming from a two-goal deficit to earn an impressive 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon on the opening weekend, the Tricolores held Alverca to another 2-2 stalemate, thanks to an Abraham Marcus 69th-minute equaliser.

Last weekend's matchday three fixture with Braga was postponed due to the Archbishop's continental commitment, giving Estrela enough room to recuperate and enter this encounter with fresher legs as they look to put an end to their stalemate trend from the previous campaign.

The Tricolores recorded a joint league-high 12 draws last term when they finished just above the relegation playoff zone, and with back-to-back stalemates this season, new boss Pepa, who was appointed in June, will be aiming to address the team's inability to convert draws to wins.

There is also a need to improve on last campaign's poor form on the road after Estrela managed just 12 points from their 17 away league matches, with only now-relegated AVS (nine) picking up fewer in 2025-26.



Nacional Primeira Liga form:

D

W

L

Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

D

D

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Even though Nacional appear to have finished their encounter with Vitoria without any reported fresh fitness concerns, the Funchal hosts will remain without defender Ulisses Rocha, who will continue his lengthy recovery from injury.

Mootaz Nourani will also remain on the sidelines due to a fitness concern, while left-back Jose Gomes is also doubtful, having not featured for the White and Blacks this season.

Despite the defeat last time out, manager Giao could stick with the same lineup for a third consecutive outing, with Pablo Ruan expected to keep his place in the number nine role despite drawing a blank in the opening three fixtures of the campaign.

Estrela also did not suffer any fresh injury casualties from their previous outing, but midfielder Kevin Hoog Jansson remains doubtful, having missed the previous two games of the season.

Head coach Pepa could also name an unchanged lineup from the Alverca visit, with Leandro Antonetti expected to lead the line after netting in both of the Tricolores' two matches this season.

Meanwhile, Marcus should once again provide support from the flank following his impactful display last time out, with left-back Rafa Soares also aiming to make his mark in attack after his brace of assists in that game.

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Marin; Santos, Dias, Ze Vitor; Gasolina, Liziero, Soares, Jensen; Baeza, Ruan, Junior

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Linck; Encada, Lekovic, Patrick, Soares; Zvonarek, Doue, Robinho; Marcus, Antonetti, Stoica

We say: Nacional 1-1 Estrela Amadora

Nacional have been decent so far and have made home advantage count this season, highlighted by their matchday two victory over Estoril, though they face an Estrela side who have also not lost this season.

The Tricolores have also had enough time to rest and enter this encounter with fresher legs, and we are backing a draw here given the Amadora visitors' knack for stalemates.

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