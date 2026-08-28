Saturday’s Bundesliga predictions and previews including Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV and Elversberg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Today's

© Iconsport / Kevin Clement

Bundesliga debutants Elversberg are set for an acid test when they kick off their first-ever top-flight campaign on Saturday, welcoming Bayer Leverkusen to Ursapharm-Arena.

The Black and White will be optimistic about making a strong start, while Die Werkself are expecting to take all three points against the promoted club.

We say: Elversberg 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Elversberg will be the underdogs due to their lack of Bundesliga experience, but they were able to handily beat Ligue 1 opposition in pre-season, and may prove more challenging than many anticipate.

However, Leverkusen enjoyed a strong summer under their new manager and will be raring to go, so expect a close-fought contest regardless of the result.

> Click here to read our full preview for Elversberg vs. Bayer Leverkusen, including team news and possible lineups

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RB Leipzig begin their push for the Bundesliga's top four on Saturday, when they welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to Red Bull Arena.

Die Roten Bullen returned to the top table of Europe last season by finishing third, whereas Gladbach endured a difficult campaign, finishing far too close to the relegation zone in 12th.

We say: RB Leipzig 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Gladbach will encounter a number of challenges at Red Bull Arena, while Leipzig will be buoyed by their home support.

The hosts boast an excellent record at the stadium, and they will be confident of starting the new Bundesliga season with a win.

> Click here to read our full preview for RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Christian Schroedter

Union Berlin will kick off their eighth successive Bundesliga season with a tasty clash against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei this Saturday afternoon.

Both clubs made managerial changes over the summer, and both come into this season opener on the back of impressive DFB-Pokal victories.

We say: Union Berlin 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Union Berlin will have home advantage on Saturday, but that may not be enough to overcome a determined Eintracht Frankfurt side.

Scoring 11 goals last weekend will have filled the visitors with confidence ahead of their season opener, and we are backing them to rattle the net a couple more times in a high-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Union Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, including team news and possible lineups

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The new Bundesliga season gets underway this weekend, with FC Koln welcoming Hoffenheim to the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday afternoon

Both clubs suffered heavy defeats on the last day of the previous campaign, and both will be looking for a far more positive result following a busy summer transfer window.

We say: FC Koln 1-3 Hoffenheim

FC Koln struggled to get past a third division side last weekend, and they face a much greater challenge on this occasion.

Hoffenheim enjoyed a terrific campaign last year, and they will certainly fancy their chances this Saturday afternoon. We are backing a big win for the visitors.

> Click here to read our full preview for FC Koln vs. Hoffenheim, including team news and possible lineups

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Promoted side SC Paderborn will kick off their Bundesliga campaign on Saturday, when they travel to face Mainz 05 at MEWA Arena.

Die Nullfunfer are hoping to make a strong start after a turbulent 2025-26, while the visitors will be desperate to avoid losing their opener.

We say: Mainz 05 3-1 SC Paderborn

Mainz carried a ruthless streak through pre-season and into their DFB-Pokal tie at the weekend, and such attacking prowess should see them get the better of their visitors during their Bundesliga opener.

However, Paderborn will be determined to avoid an embarrassing loss having just been promoted, and it would not be surprising to see them on the scoresheet as they battle to keep the contest competitive.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mainz 05 vs. SC Paderborn, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Heiko Becker, HMB Media / Alamy

Borussia Dortmund's quest for the Bundesliga title starts on Saturday, when they face visitors Hamburger SV at Signal Iduna Park.

Niko Kovac's hosts finished second in the league in 2025-26, though they were still far from champions Bayern Munich, whereas Hamburger secured their top-flight survival after finishing 13th.

We say: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Hamburger SV

Borussia Dortmund may not have won the Supercup final, but Signal Iduna Park has been a fortress for them in recent times.

Hamburger will have to get the better of a strong defence, but given they are also set to face an intense home crowd, it would not be surprising if Dortmund emerged as winners.

> Click here to read our full preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Hamburger SV, including team news and possible lineups