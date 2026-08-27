Preview: Mainz 05 vs SC Paderborn - prediction, team news, lineups

Promoted side SC Paderborn will kick off their Bundesliga campaign on Saturday, when they travel to face Mainz 05 at MEWA Arena.

Die Nullfunfer are hoping to make a strong start after a turbulent 2025-26, while the visitors will be desperate to avoid losing their opener.

Match preview

Mainz were shockingly in a relegation battle prior to Urs Fischer's arrival in December 2025, but the 60-year-old was able to turn things around, and secure a 10th-place finish.

In 2026-27, Die Nullfunfer will have loftier ambitions than mere survival, eyeing a return to European football, the fervour for which will have been buoyed by the club's preparations.

Fischer's side closed out last term with a 2-0 victory over Heidenheim, and have yet to lose since, winning seven and drawing one of their eight friendlies this summer.

Adding to that momentum is Mainz's 9-0 demolition of Krieschow in the DFB-Pokal on Sunday, a contest that saw striker Phillip Tietz score four goals.

However, the hosts will need make a clean break from the 2025-26 season in order to collect all three points this weekend, considering that they lost their final three Bundesliga games at MEWA Arena last term.

© Imago / Eibner

Meanwhile, Ralf Kettemann's Paderborn were promoted to the German top flight after winning 2-1 on aggregate in their playoff against Wolfsburg, and the club will be out to prove that their triumph was not in vain.

Much like their opponents, Saturday's visitors come into this clash carrying an unbeaten run that extends through the summer from the end of 2025-26 - winning five and drawing three of their last eight matches overall.

Kettemann's side are certainly the underdogs this weekend, but they will glean confidence from their 4-2 cup victory against Phonix Lubeck on Sunday.

Paderborn took control of that DFB-Pokal tie by carving out a two-goal lead in the first half, and never relinquished it, only conceding a second (when the score was 4-1) via an own goal from Tjark Scheller.

Aside from their most recent triumph, the travelling support can look to their team's record on the road since early February for optimism - the visitors have won five, drawn five and lost just one of their last 11 away games.

Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

SC Paderborn form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Mainz are lighter in attack than ideal this weekend, without strikers Benedict Hollerbach and Silas, both of whom are closing in on returns from respective Achilles and ankle injuries.

In their absence, Sheraldo Becker and Phillip Tietz could start in a partnership up top on Saturday, supported from out wide by wing-backs Anthony Caci and Phillipp Mwene.

Elsewhere, Eric Martel is recovering from a knee injury, while fellow midfielder Paul Nebel has a groin issue to contend with, so expect to see Kaishu Sano joined by Lee Jae-sung and Nadiem Amiri in the centre of the park.

As for Paderborn, they are missing attacking midfielders Sebastian Klaas (groin), Sven Michel (muscle), and Timur Gayret (ACL), though Laurin Ulrich and Santiago Castaneda should be on hand to start.

In defence, centre-back Nyamekye Awortwie-Grant is sidelined due to a knee injury, so Jano ter Horst, Tjark Scheller and Mattes Hansen look set to shield goalkeeper Nahuel Noll.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Zentner; Da Costa, Posch, Kohr; Sano; Caci, Lee, Amiri, Mwene; Becker, Tietz

SC Paderborn possible starting lineup:

Noll; Ter Horst, Scheller, Hansen; Curda, Ulrich, Castaneda, Obermair, Millgramm, Marino, Vidovic

We say: Mainz 05 3-1 SC Paderborn

Mainz carried a ruthless streak through pre-season and into their DFB-Pokal tie at the weekend, and such attacking prowess should see them get the better of their visitors during their Bundesliga opener.

However, Paderborn will be determined to avoid an embarrassing loss having just been promoted, so expect to see them on the scoresheet.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.