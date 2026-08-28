Bournemouth vs Everton: Cherries out to extend eight-season unbeaten streak in Everton fixture

Bournemouth will look to extend an unbeaten Premier League home streak in Saturday's clash with Everton at the Vitality Stadium.

Cherries boss Marco Rose is preparing for his first home game after starting his tenure with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Late goals from Marc Guehi and Josko Gvardiol brought an end to Bournemouth's 18-game unbeaten Premier League run.

Despite that result, the Cherries will have the chance to extend another undefeated streak in their first home game of the 2026-27 season.

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Bournemouth out to continue impressive home record

The Cherries have avoided defeat in their first Premier League home match in each of the last eight seasons since losing 2-0 to Watford in August 2017.

Bournemouth have recorded four victories in that unbeaten run, including a narrow 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last season.

On that occasion, Marcus Tavernier's fourth-minute effort proved enough to fire the Cherries to all three points at the Vitality Stadium.

Meanwhile, Rose is aiming to become the second Bournemouth manager to win his first Premier League home match in charge of the club.

Scott Parker previously achieved the feat in the 2022-23 season, when he oversaw a 2-0 success against Aston Villa.

© Iconsport / GEPA pictures/ Wolfgang Kofler

Bournemouth's impressive home record against Everton

The Cherries should fancy their chances of achieving a positive result, having won six of their nine home games against Everton.

In fact, they recorded four consecutive head-to-head home victories until they lost 1-0 in the most recent home meeting in December 2025.

Bournemouth usually offer strong resistance against the Toffees, demonstrated by the fact they have not conceded two goals or more in a home encounter since a 2-2 draw in August 2018.