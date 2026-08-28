Liverpool: "Nervous" - Jurgen Klopp responds to Jamie Carragher's Florian Wirtz criticism as £116m transfer questioned

Jurgen Klopp has pushed back against Jamie Carragher's critical assessment of Florian Wirtz's start to life at Liverpool.

The Reds will hope to earn their first win of the Premier League season on Saturday against Nottingham Forest, and attacker Wirtz will aim to register his first goal involvement of the campaign.

After the 23-year-old's side drew 2-2 with Newcastle United last Sunday, many were concerned by his performance, and pundit Carragher was especially critical of the German in an analysis segment on Monday.

Klopp argued that the pundit was too easily unnerved by Wirtz's slow start to life in England, telling Sky Germany: "I think Liverpool, at least, have absolutely understood where he actually needs to play. That is, of course, centrally, in the half spaces, the pockets where he needs to operate.

"[Wirtz] also has to learn, of course. He has to play in such a way that, in the end, the manager doesn’t even consider taking him off. That’s just how it is. We can’t help him with that. I think they [Liverpool] will learn how to integrate him, and [he] simply has to play his game.

"From a footballing point of view, he is beyond any doubt, for me and for everyone else too, but Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and so on are, of course, always the first ones to get nervous in England."

Carragher suggested that Wirtz, who was signed by Liverpool in 2025 for a fee that could rise to £116m, could be part of the worst transfer window of all time.

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Florian Wirtz at Liverpool: What is going wrong for attacker?

Since joining Liverpool, Wirtz has scored just seven goals and provided eight assists in 50 games, and his productivity has been far below the level needed.

His performances have been scrutinised more due to the relative success of Rayan Cherki at Manchester City given he was signed in the same summer for just £34m.

Wirtz was not helped last season by Arne Slot's poor tactical setup, as well as the fact that the Merseysiders lost their main progressive hub in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, the 23-year-old's displays cannot be entirely excused, with his dribbling and shooting regularly letting him down.

Expectations have to be high for the playmaker considering the price Liverpool paid for him, and he must improve significantly this season to justify his fee.

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How can Andoni Iraola get more from Florian Wirtz?

Wirtz is at his best when his team have sustained periods of possession and are able to pin teams in, so boss Andoni Iraola must make midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch more defensively disciplined.

The German also benefits from playing in a side with pace, and the addition of Bradley Barcola will help him turn stale possession into dangerous opportunities.

Iraola will need time to get the best out of Wirtz, and overarching judgements should be avoided until the Merseysiders settle under their new coach.