Serie A predictions today: Juventus vs. Parma, Fiorentina vs. Frosinone

Today's Serie A predictions include Juventus' encounter with Parma and Fiorentina's encounter with Frosinone.

© Imago / Italy Photo Press

Defeated on their return to the top flight, Monza will seek maximum points when they host Udinese on Saturday evening.

While they were ultimately swept aside by the reigning Serie A champions, their visitors held out for a draw against Como.

We say: Monza 1-2 Udinese

While Monza scraped through the Serie B playoffs last term, Udinese impressively claimed a place in Italy's top 10.

That gulf in quality should negate the Biancorossi's home advantage.

> Click here to read our full preview for Monza vs. Udinese, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Gribaudi

Both beaten on the opening matchday, Sassuolo and Torino will look to open their Serie A account on Saturday evening, when they meet at the Mapei Stadium.

After starting the season with a cup win over second-tier opposition, the pair suffered league defeats last week.

We say: Sassuolo 2-1 Torino

Though their record against Torino is underwhelming, Sassuolo seem to have recruited well and they went toe-to-toe with Atalanta on the opening matchday.

Back on home turf, the Neroverdi should claim their first points of the season; Toro will leave Reggio Emilia empty-handed.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sassuolo vs. Torino, including team news and predicted lineups

Fiorentina vs. Frosinone (Saturday, 5.30pm)

© Imago / IPA Sport

Fiorentina and Frosinone will both try to claim their first Serie A points on Saturday evening, when the pair clash at Stadio Franchi.

After starting the new season with a cup win, both sides suffered league defeats last weekend.

We say: Fiorentina 1-1 Frosinone

Fiorentina were well beaten last week, and it could take some time to find their feet after so much change throughout the club.

Albeit at a lower level, Frosinone had a superb away record in 2025-26 - and they nearly nicked a point against Juve last week.

> Click here to read our full preview for Fiorentina vs. Frosinone, including team news and predicted lineups

Juventus vs. Parma (Saturday, 7.45pm)

© Iconsport / Nderim Kaceli / Alamy

After claiming maximum points on matchday one, Juventus will play their first home game of the new Serie A season when Parma visit Turin on Saturday.

While Juve got off to a winning start last week, the Gialloblu were left empty-handed.

We say: Juventus 2-0 Parma

Juventus were wasteful last week but still came away with all three points, and some sharper finishing should take care of Parma.

The Gialloblu's star men have been picked off by bigger clubs, and they lack a significant threat in the final third.

> Click here to read our full preview for Juventus vs. Parma, including team news and predicted lineups