Chelsea lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Xabi Alonso faces selection headache

Chelsea are hopeful Moises Caicedo can return to face his former club when Brighton visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with the midfielder having missed the opening wins over Fulham and Luton Town through a training injury.

Xabi Alonso said the Ecuadorian is "hopefully training" ahead of the game, though no final decision had been made.

Marco Palestra remains sidelined with a separate issue, offering Alonso little rotation option in defence, Jordan Henderson is also unavailable, continuing his recovery from a wrist injury sustained during the celebrations that followed England's last-16 World Cup win over Mexico.

There is better news at centre-back, with Wesley Fofana available for the first time this season after serving a suspension carried over from a red card picked up on the final day of last season.

Enzo Fernandez remains a peripheral figure amid ongoing transfer speculation linking him with Manchester City, and Alonso may again leave him out of his matchday squad, with Romeo Lavia continuing in his place in midfield.

In goal, Robert Sanchez is expected to keep his place despite a shaky display in the win over Fulham, even after Chelsea agreed a deal to sign Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, the Argentine will not be registered in time to face Brighton, leaving Sanchez to start against his former club.

Ahead of him, Alonso is expected to set up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Fofana, Maxence Lacroix and Levi Colwill forming the back three, protecting the goal alongside wing-backs Gusto and Pep Chavarria.

In midfield, Caicedo could partner Reece James, continuing the Blues' technical approach through the centre, while Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers operate as the two attacking midfielders/wingers behind a lone striker.

Joao Pedro is set to lead the line once more, having impressed since Alonso's arrival, with the Brazilian having previously played for Brighton before his move to Chelsea.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, Caicedo, James, Chavarria; Palmer, Rogers; Joao Pedro

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up for this match