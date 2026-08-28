Saturday's La Liga predictions and previews including Sevilla vs. Atletico Madrid

Today's La Liga predictions include Atletico Madrid's away clash with Sevilla and road trips for Real Betis and Real Sociedad.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Real Betis will be bidding to make it three straight wins at the start of their 2026-27 La Liga campaign when they head to Levante on Saturday afternoon.

The Seville outfit are third in the La Liga table, boasting six points from two matches, while Levante are 17th, picking up one point from their opening two games.

We say: Levante 1-2 Real Betis

Real Betis have been impressive early in the season, and we are backing Pellegrini's side to navigate their way to a third straight success on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Levante vs. Real Betis, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Gareth Evans / Sportimage

Real Sociedad will be aiming to avoid a third straight La Liga defeat at the start of the 2026-27 campaign when they host Espanyol on Saturday evening.

The Basque outfit are bottom of the La Liga table on zero points, while Espanyol are seventh, claiming three points from their first two league fixtures of the season.

We say: Real Sociedad 1-1 Espanyol

It is difficult to imagine Real Sociedad suffering a third straight defeat this season on Saturday, but we are expecting Espanyol to be good enough for a share of the spoils.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Sociedad vs. Espanyol, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS / Jorge Ropero

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to make it seven points from three La Liga matches at the start of the 2026-27 campaign when they head to Estadio Ramon on Saturday to tackle Sevilla.

Diego Simeone's side are currently fifth in the La Liga table on four points, while Sevilla are second, with the hosts picking up six points from their first two games of the campaign.

We say: Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Sevilla have been impressive this season, and we are backing the hosts to be good enough to secure a share of the spoils against Atletico in this weekend's contest.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sevilla vs. Atletico Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups